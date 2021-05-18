Cameron Ochoa and Blaine Butler combined to throw a one-hitter and the Grand Junction High School baseball team scored a run in each of the final two innings for a 2-0 win over Fruita Monument at Canyon View Park on Monday.
Ochoa allowed the sole hit to Tucker Buniger of Fruita (5-4, 3-1 Southwestern League) in a five-inning, eight-strikeout effort. Kaden Manchester drove in the first run for the Tigers (3-5, 1-3 SWL). Jon Christensen and Jase Satterfield scored the Tigers’ runs.
Jacob Weaver was Fruita’s pitcher, striking out seven batters in a complete game.
GIRLS GOLF
Montrose, Palisade, Grand Junction and Meeker competed in the Glenwood Springs Invitational at River Valley Ranch Golf Course. The Indians took third and Palisade was eighth, with the Tigers and Cowboys both not having enough golfers to place.
Montrose’s Savanah Piquette was the top local finisher at seventh place, with fellow Indian Siera Mihavetz tying for eighth. Palisade’s Kenzie Rewold and Montrose’s Grace DeJulio tied for 10th, and Palisade’s Kyndall Toft and Montrose’s Kendyll Bernatis tied for 12th.