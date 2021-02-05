Good free-throw shooting down the stretch Thursday night against an opponent playing its first game of the season wasn’t enough for the Grand Junction High School boys basketball team, which dropped its second straight game.
Elliott Teague scored 16 points and Shae Korpela added 14 as Aspen pulled away late for a 51-44 win against the Tigers.
“We’ve got to work on boxing out, especially playing kids that big,” said Blaine Butler, who scored eight points for the Tigers (1-2). “We’re not very big, so we’ve got to box out better.”
The Tigers and Skiers (1-0) were tied at 44-44, but Teague’s layup with 1:22 left gave Aspen the lead for good. Butler’s 3-point attempt down 47-44 with 23 seconds left bounced off the rim and out of bounds. Aspen hit its free throws down the stretch to end the game on a 7-0 run.
After trailing 23-18 at halftime, the Tigers scored 18 points in the third quarter alone, with Butler making two 3-pointers. With a quarter left, Grand Junction trailed 37-36.
However, Grand Junction didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Tigers stayed in the game by making all eight of their free throws, but they couldn’t get its field goals to fall.
“We’ve just got to have more intensity, come out with a little more dog in us,” said Dillon Chapman, who led Grand Junction with 11 points. “They outplayed us, out-toughed us and we weren’t hustling as much as we should have.”
The Tigers jumped to an 11-4 first-quarter lead with Reese Skinner, who scored 10 points, contributing three assists in the early surge. However, the Skiers closed the half on a 19-7 run.
Aspen’s lead grew to 42-36 early in the fourth quarter, but Grand Junction earned trips to the free-throw line for an 8-2 run to tie the game, with Kyden Simpson’s free throws tying the score at 44-44 with 1:52 to go.
“We need to learn from the little things we did wrong, go into practice (Friday) and get ready for Basalt on Saturday,” Butler said.
Palisade 51, Eagle Valley 47: Kenny Seriani scored 10 points and Caleb Hicks added nine to lead the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) to a win in their Western Slope League opener.
Donovan Kemp scored eight points and Colin Lake scored seven as all but two Palisade players got on the board against the Devils (2-1, 1-1 WSL).
Girls Basketball
Alexis Marushack scored 10 points to lead the way for Palisade as the Bulldogs defeated Eagle Valley 39-32 to open Western Slope League play.
Kendyl MacAskill had seven points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) and Elizabeth Hawkins added seven points and seven rebounds.
Wrestling
Fruita Monument split its duals at home, defeating Montrose 51-24 before falling 54-22 to Palisade.
Gene Gallegos (106 pounds), Tyler Archuleta (126) and Espin Hernandez (220) all won their matches against the Indians, who got wins from Kamron Alegria (120) and Raul Martinez (195).
Gallegos, Archuleta and Hernandez won their matches against the Bulldogs, but pins by Franklin Barks (152), Zach Barnett (160), Keyton Young (120), Nate Bollinger (138), Lodam Head (145), Joshua Contreras (170) and Dawson David (182) propelled Palisade to the victory.
Grand Junction 44, Durango 27: Kieran Thompson (No. 2 at 145 in 5A) pinned Payson Albrecht in the second period and Andrew Leyba (No. 7 at 120) had a 15-0 technical fall win over Kealan Clifton as the Tigers earned a comfortable Southwestern League win on the road.
Tanner Roahrig (106), Landon Scarbrough (113), Colton Romero (126), Cale Moore (152), Calvin Atkinson (195) and Austin Curfan (220) all won for the Tigers.