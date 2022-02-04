When the shooting skiers hit the spotlight at the Winter Olympics this week, a biathlete from Grand Junction will be wearing the colors of Team USA.
Joanne Reid, a former NCAA national champion cross country skier at the University of Colorado, will compete in her second Olympic Games in the sport that combines Nordic skiing and rifle shooting.
The 29-year-old Reid, originally from Madison, Wisconsin, finished 22nd in the 15-kilometer individual event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. She also was a member of the U.S. relay teams in South Korea where the Americans finished 13th (women’s relay) and 15th (mixed relay).
The mixed relay at the 2022 Beijing Games will kick off biathlon competition Saturday.
Reid also will race in the women’s 15-kilometer individual event Monday.
She’s scheduled for the women’s 7.5K sprint event on Feb. 11. That sprint race will determine the starting order for the women’s 10K pursuit event on Feb. 13.
The other women’s biathlon events are the women’s 4x6K relay on Feb. 16 and the women’s 12.5K mass start event Feb. 19.
Reid went to the CU Nordic ski program after winning two junior national cross country titles and graduating from Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California.
At CU, Reid compiled a career among the best ever for the Buffaloes.
A seven-time All-American, she won 11 of her 39 Nordic races in college. She finished in the top 10 in 35 of the 39 races.
She closed her collegiate career by winning the 2013 NCAA individual title in the 15K freestyle race, helping Colorado win the team championship. She also was selected CU Women’s Athlete of the Year for 2013.
Reid’s NCAA title marked the first time a skier had won the same championship as her mother.
Beth Heiden, Reid’s mom, won the 1983 NCAA cross country race skiing for the University of Vermont.
Reid’s mother also won a bronze medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics in speedskating. And she won the women’s cycling world championship in the same year.
Uncle Eric Heiden won five gold medals in speedskating at the 1980 Games, setting a world record and four Olympic records.
Reid, who earned an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics and a graduate degree in engineering at CU, matriculated from Nordic racing to biathlon with the Boulder-based Colorado Biathlon Club.
Reid, who now lives in Grand Junction, climbed to the U.S. national level and competed in the Biathlon World Championships, starting in 2017.
Her biathlon teammates on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team are: Susan Dunklee, 35, Craftsbury, Vermont.; Clare Egan, 35, Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and Deedra Irwin, 29, Pulaski, Wisconsin.
The men’s team features Jake Brown, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota; Paul Schommer, 29, Appleton, Wisconsin; Sean Doherty, 26, Center Conway, New Hampshire, and Leif Nordgren, 32, Hinesburg, Vermont.