Too many lead changes to count, high stakes, stretches of stout defense followed by stretches of electric offense, a near-comeback and, of course, an intense crowd.
Grand Junction’s 47-44 win over Fruita Monument on Friday, the Tigers’ first home win over the Wildcats in five years, had everything fans and players could want from a rivalry game.
With the win, the Tigers took sole possession of second place in the Southwestern League.
“They did the little things right at the end to get the win (but I told the players) to keep things in perspective,” Tigers coach Isaac Madison said. “It’s one game in a season of 23 games. We want to win our home games and we want to beat our rival teams, but we have other goals. It’s not about one game.”
The game came down to the little things. Neither had a clear athletic advantage. Grand Junction (12-6, 3-1 Southwestern League) has several reliable scorers who can elevate for layups ordrain jumpers — but so does Fruita. The Wildcats (7-9, 1-2) were down key player Carson Hollingshead and still had his scoring supplemented from young bench players.
The difference-maker was, as Madison said, the little things and taking care of the ball late in the game.
“We have to figure out how to stop turning the ball over or we’re going to find ourselves in more spots like this,” Wildcats coach Jake Higuera said.
The Tigers were on the precipice of losing the game many times. They built a 23-14 halftime lead but scored only five points in the third quarter. Then late in the fourth quarter, Grand Junction was on the wrong end of a momentum-turning dunk and some clutch 3-pointers.
As if that wasn’t anxiety-inducing enough, Fruita students and parents packed the stands and kept shouting throughout the entire game.
“We knew it was going to be a high-intensity game so we needed to keep our tempo and do our thing,” said Dillon Chapman, who had a game-high 13 points for the Tigers. “We knew it was going to be a close game given that it’s Fruita. So we had to stay level-headed and not buy into the crowd.”
Madison said his team kept its cool throughout the roller coaster game.
“You can’t simulate the emotion and atmosphere of this kind of game in practice. You have to remain focused, do your job and execute,” Madison said. “And I thought we did that down the stretch in crunch time. They hit a big shot to cut it close and we reacted appropriately. They pressed us, we got the ball across half-court, they had to foul us and we hit the free throws.”
Grand Junction's offense was buoyed in the first half by three seniors — Chapman, Wonde Yao-Clay and Reese Skinner. The trio accounted for 18 of the Tigers’ 23 points.
Chapman and Yao-Clay got into foul trouble and all three were shut down by Fruita's defense in the third quarter. That opened the floor for Cameron Ochoa and Kyden Simpson.
Ochoa scored seven points, all of which came in the final quarter and included a clutch 3-pointer early.
Simpson scored eight points by driving to the basket, which drew lo tsof contact from Fruita defenders.
“It feels good to get our first win over Fruita in a long time, execute and do our job,” Simpson said. “Defense was our priority. We had to box out, grab rebounds and not let any threes up.”
Fruita didn’t waver.
In place of Hollingshead -- who suffered an injury in the first half and was seen with a bag of ice wrapped around one of his shoulders -- sophomores Austin Reed and Carter Hines stepped up. Reed is often a floor general more than a scorer, but he hit a few layups -- including a beauty of a one-handed floater in the fourth quarter. Hines, meanwhile, temporarily gave Fruita the lead with one of his two 3-pointers. Skylar Johnson led the Wildcats with 11 points.
Those performances alone warrant merit, even more so given the environment, Higuera said.
“I’ve been coaching for 15 years and that’s one of the greatest environments I’ve ever been in,” Higuera said. “To see those young guys perform like that and not let the crowd get into their head was great.”
For Madison, while impressed with the win and his team, he thinks there’s still room to improve. Particularly, he thinks the Tigers need to be more careful with the basketball.
More importantly, he was adamant that the win won’t mean much if they don’t build off of it.
“I think our guys understand that, but it remains to be seen,” Madison said. “The biggest game is the one after the big game.”