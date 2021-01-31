Kenny Seriani turned around to see Grand Junction High School’s Kyden Simpson heading toward the hoop for the potential game-winning basket.
Leading by one point, the Palisade’s senior forward knew he would need to leap to save his team.
He did just that, blocking Simpson’s shot with 2 seconds left and hitting two free throws to lift the Bulldogs to a 44-41 victory.
“I was just trying not to give up anything easy,” Seriani said. “I didn’t want to foul, obviously, because we were in the bonus. I don’t even know. I was just playing. I can’t really explain it. I was just in the game, in my mode.”
Palisade (2-0) trailed by nine points in the third quarter, but trimmed that deficit to two by the end of the third quarter before erupting for 18 points in the fourth to topple the Tigers (0-2).
Caleb Hicks scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter, including a basket with 25 seconds left to give Palisade the lead for good. Seriani’s fourth quarter was more than just his game-winning block, as he scored eight of his 13 points in the quarter.
Donovan Maestas led Palisade with 16 points, making both of the team’s 3-pointers and all four of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
“We had the drive to (come back),” Maestas said. “We communicated and got on each other’s butts. We said, ‘Hey, we gotta go.’ Something about us, we like to compete with everybody. We don’t take being down easy. We compete every day in practice and it showed today.”
Palisade’s rally was fueled by its defense. Although Simpson and Aiden Johnson, who both finished with eight points, had stretches of success and often looked for each other in the paint, the Bulldogs didn’t allow any Grand Junction player to score in double digits.
“Locking down their key player, No. 5, Blaine (Butler), was key,” Seriani said. “We did good switching from press to a zone to a man defense, and I feel like that helped us a lot to win.”
Palisade’s fourth-quarter mentality defensively?
“Kill,” Maestas said. “We smelled blood. I think it really showed. Kenny got that block. We got steals and rebounds and stopped the ball.”
Butler was scoreless in the first half, but the Tigers led 21-14 at halftime thanks to Johnson and Andon Tow combining for 12 second-quarter points.
Dillon Chapman hit a layup to give Grand Junction a 41-40 lead with 1:04 to play, and Butler forced a turnover on the Bulldogs’ next possession, but the Tigers couldn’t hold on in the end.
“We’ve got to be tougher down the stretch,” Grand Junction coach Isaac Madison said. “We’ve got to execute and make plays. We’ve got to box out and rebound and be solid, and we’ve got to be more physical. We just got pushed around tonight. They played harder than we did, and it cost us.”