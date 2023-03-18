Grand Junction won the boys title at the Rifle Invitational on Friday, scoring 84.5 points. Central finished third, Fruita Monument finished fourth and Palisade finished 13th.
Miller Jones won the 110-meter hurdles by less than one second and the 300 hurdles by two seconds to lead the Tigers.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye won the discus with a distance of 170 feet, 4 inches and won the shot put by nearly 7 feet.
Fruita’s Garrett Gray won the 100 dash in 11.63 seconds, a blink of an eye faster than second place. Daniel Thomason, the reigning Class 5A state champion in the high jump cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to finish second to De Beque’s Scottie Vines, who topped out at 6-6.
Palisade’s Kaleb Wells won the 200 dash in 24.69 seconds.
In the girls title race, Fruita Monument finished second to Battle Mountain. Grand Junction was ninth, Central 10th and Palisade 14th.
Katelehn Abbath of Grand Junction won the 200 dash in 28.46 seconds, just beating out Fruita’s Navaya Steele.
Fruita’s Gracie Lloyd took second in the high jump after she cleared 4-10. Luka Knott finished second in the shot put and discus, as well.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument earned its first win of the season with a dominant 18-4 win at Montrose to open league play.
The Wildcats (1-2) had nine players score. Mason Compton had five goals and Karter Harmon had three. Sawyer Minnick, Branson Padgett and Ryan Sagrillo scored twice. Kaison Stegelmeier, Jonathan Diedrich and Nixon Marshall each scored once.
Stegelmeier and Anders Storheim had two assists. Compton, Harmon Diedrich, Sagrillo, Jacob Morse and Tyler Von Burg each had one assist. Shad Huddleston had two saves in goal.
Fruita won 21 of 26 face-offs against Montrose (0-2).
Girls Soccer
Grand Junction (0-1-1) is waiting for its first win after playing to a scoreless tie against Liberty (0-2-1).