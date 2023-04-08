Grand Junction drops game to top team SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Apr 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction fought hard but lost 11-6 to Rocky Mountain in Fort Collins.The Lobos (7-0) had a six-run advantage after three innings. The Tigers (7-4) scored four runs in the fourth to whittle away at the deficit but went scoreless in the next two innings.Grand Junction notched 11 hits in 31 at-bats. Brett Woytek was 3 for 4 with one run, two RBI and a double.Landan Scarbrough, Will Applegate and Andrew Henderson all had doubles, as well. Applegate was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run.Jase Satterfield took the loss after he allowed six hits, six runs (five earned), two walks and struck out five in three innings.Rocky Mountain is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest coaches poll from the Colorado High School Activities Association.Girls LacrosseFruita Monument lost at Steamboat Springs 13-7.The Sailors (4-4) scored three goals in the first half and 10 in the second. Fruita trailed 3-2 at halftime.The loss ends a two-game winning streak for the Wildcats (3-2).Boys LacrosseGrand Junction lost 13-1 to Green Mountain in Lakewood.The Tigers (3-4) were held scoreless in the first half by the Rams (4-3). Green Mountain led 13-1 at halftime.Grand Junction has been held to one goal, or none, three times this season.Girls SoccerCentral lost 4-1 to Durango at Long's Family Park.The Warriors are now 5-2 and 1-2 in Southwestern League play, and the Demons are 3-1 and 2-0 in the WSL. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Baseball Cricket Zoology Watercraft And Nautical Navigation The Economy Accounting Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Charges dropped against ex-Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph LSU's Angel Reese to go to White House with team Report: Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle heading to Utah State Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 66° Fri Friday 66°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:49:30 AM Sunset: 07:43:48 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 39° 64° Sat Saturday 64°/39° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:47:58 AM Sunset: 07:44:46 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 41° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:46:26 AM Sunset: 07:45:44 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 46° 76° Mon Monday 76°/46° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:44:55 AM Sunset: 07:46:41 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 52° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/52° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:24 AM Sunset: 07:47:39 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 55° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/55° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:41:54 AM Sunset: 07:48:37 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 5% 49° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:40:24 AM Sunset: 07:49:34 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business