The Grand Junction High School girls had a solid performance in the finals of the Class 4A state swimming meet Friday in Thornton.
Sarah Cook, a senior, swam individually in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. In the former event, she finished fifth at 2 minutes, 9.07 seconds, a 0.28-second improvement on her preliminary time. The fifth-place finish in the 200 IM was the best at state for Cook, who finished sixth in 2020 and 2021 and 10th as a freshman in 2019.
In the butterfly, she was fourth in 56.93 seconds, shaving 0.21 seconds off her preliminary time. Cook’s best finish in the 100 butterfly at state was a third-place finish in 2020 as a sophomore.
Freshman Whitney Stortz finished eight in the 50 freestyle in 24.72 seconds and was 10th in the 100 freestyle in 54.40 seconds.
Fellow freshman Kylie Mull finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.64.
In addition to the individual events, the Tigers’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams also raced in the finals. The 200 relay team finished fifth in 1:42.31 and the 400 relay team was 11th in 3:46.65.
Girls Basketball
A strong start and a solid finish helped Central get past Durango 45-38, securing a season sweep of the Demons.
“It’s always tough to play down here,” coach Mary Doane said.
The offense for Central (18-3, 5-1 Southwestern League) scored in double figures in each of the first three quarters. Meanwhile, the defense limited Durango (13-6, 3-3 SWL) to only 17 total points in the final half.
The Warriors’ offense came from the usual suspects — Krystyna Manzanarez scored 15 points and Brynn Wagner added 13 — including making 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Montrose 56, Grand Junction 21: The Tigers showed some growth in a hostile road environment.
While the Grand Junction defense struggled, the offense showed improvement by scoring 13 points in the second half.
Montrose (11-10, 2-4 SWL) had nine different players score.
Riley Applegate led the Tigers (1-21, 0-7 SWL) with nine points and Sada Bond scored six points. Siera Mihavetz led Montrose with 13 points.
Palisade 48, Rifle 31: The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak in a road game against the Bears.
The win gives Palisade (4-16, 2-7 Western Slope League) a season sweep of Rifle.
The Bulldogs were held scoreless by the Bears (9-10, 2-7 WSL) in the first quarter. Down 8-0, Palisade outscored Rifle 23-19 in the next two quarters.
In the fourth, Palisade exploded for 27 points and held Rifle to only two field goals to clinch the win. Jamie Caron, the Bears’ top scorer, did not score.
Ella Steele scored a team-high 12 points an Ella Yanowich and Kyra Birch each scored 11. Lilly Kolisch scored all of her seven points in the fourth quarter. Avery Ward scored 12 points for the Bears.
Boys Basketball
Grand Junction nearly upset Montrose, the best team in the Southwestern League, but a poor finish allowed the Indians to win 48-33.
Grand Junction (15-7, 6-1 SWL) wasn’t terribly impressive on offense. But its defense kept the Indians (20-0, 6-0) in check to open the second half. By holding Montrose to only five points in the third quarter, Grand Junction trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to six entering the final quarter.
But Grand Junction only mustered five points in the fourth and Montrose held on to its perfect record.
Dillon Chapman and Kyden Simpson led the Tigers with 12 and nine points, respectively. Luke Hutto led Montrose with 19 points.
Palisade 63, Rifle 46: The Bulldogs got back on track with a thrashing against the Bears on the Road.
A six-point second quarter was just a blip on the radar for Palisade (10-10, 7-2 Western Slope League) as it scored 15-plus points in every other quarter.
Rifle (6-12, 2-7 WSL) had solid bookending quarters but scored just 15 points in the second and third periods combined. The Bears were also 5 of 16 from the free throw line, while the Bulldogs drained 10 3-point shots.
Donovan Maestas scored 16 points for the Bulldogs and Paul Steinke added 15 points. Kade Bishop led the Bears in scoring with 15 points.