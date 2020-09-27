Pursuit of a childhood passion recently earned a Grand Junction man a world record.
Kevin Triplett has dedicated his time since 2016 to being a professional powerlifter in the United States’ top federation. He was determined to set the world record for the bench press by someone 50 or older when he competed in the United States Powerlifting Association National Championships in Vista, California, in late August.
The 52-year-old accomplished exactly that, benching 535 pounds, five pounds greater than the previous benchmark.
“I’ve been kind of a gym rat my whole life,” Triplett said. “Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve been into bodybuilding. Arnold Schwarzenegger was my hero, and I always wanted to look like that. So I’ve been in the gym my whole life. In 2016, I got introduced to powerlifting by another powerlifter who was in town, working out at the gym I used to go to. It basically started there.”
Triplett’s record doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Open Powerlifting is an organization dedicated to tracking results, both by age and weight class, for all powerlifting federations in every country in the world. Its data goes back to the beginning of recorded lifting results.
In all leagues throughout the world, Triplett is the king of 50-plus bench-pressers in the 275-pound category. It only took him a single rep to break the record.
“We planned our warmups for that, for my very first attempt to break the record,” Triplett said. “To be really honest, so many things can go wrong in a powerlifting meet because there’s commands and you’ve got judges and guys who are looking to see if you lift your butt off the bench and they’re giving you a down command and press command and if you don’t go at the right time, they’ll disqualify you, so a million things can disrupt your lift and make it not valid.
“There was a sigh of relief when I got the 535.”
Despite setting the record, he actually fell short of his own expectations in California. That’s because he tore his left pectoral muscle when beginning the second of his three allotted attempts.
“I was really wanting to put up what I feel is a bigger number, like a 550 and up, and my prep for this meet was flawless,” Triplett said. “My deload for the meet, which is how you prepare yourself the week before the meet, was flawless. Everything felt great. The weight felt completely light in my hands. I just know I had a monster bench in me that day. Then I get this slight tear in my left pec just out of nowhere.”
Triplett has dealt with pectoral tears before. His most recent event prior to the USPA National Championships was the 2019 edition of Mr. Olympia, a bodybuilding competition conducted each year in Las Vegas. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle only a few days before the event.
He entered the USPA National Championships at full health, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic led to many events’ postponements after his recovery. The most recent injury has him frustrated, as much as he appreciates holding a world record.
“Following that horrible experience with going to nationals and training all this time and having flawless prep where I’m moving 550 around in the gym two weeks before, to only be able to get your opener because you hurt yourself again, I’m really frustrated, to be honest with you,” Triplett said. “You’d think I’d be elated about getting the record, and I am. I’m humble about it. I feel very thankful because that could have happened on my first lift.
“But I can’t help feeling frustrated about not being able to hit what I know I had in me.”
Triplett believes changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic contributed to his injury. USPA events are usually held indoors in venues such as hotel convention centers, benefiting from air conditioning and protection from the sun.
This year, because of regulations resulting from the public health crisis, the National Championships were conducted in the heat and humidity of the southern California coast.
“So they could get around the COVID thing, it was basically an outdoor meet in a giant metal building they had a gym in, with big garage doors they had open,” Triplett said. “You just had the ambient air and all these people inside this building, and they’re working out and they’re getting hot, so it’s even hotter in there. I think I kind of got dehydrated. I was there a couple hours early and was sweating the whole time and with nerves, you’ve got your adrenaline going and I think that had to be what happened to me.”
Triplett still has 4 to 5 weeks of recovery left before he can begin training fully for his next event: Mr. Olympia in December in Las Vegas.
He won his age and weight classes in 2018 before being denied that chance last year. Whether this year’s event ends with a record, a new injury or anywhere in between, at this stage of his career, he recognizes the blessing of being a power lifter at his age.
Triplett hopes there are still opportunities for bench-pressing glory.
“When you get to be my age, you never know,” Triplett said. “Next week, you may be out of the sport. I may have a complete, total pec tear that requires surgery and you’re done. There’s no comebacks at 52.”