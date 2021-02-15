Grand Junction High School is ranked No. 9 in Class 5A after the Week 2 On the Mat wrestling rankings were released on Friday.
Perennial wrestling powerhouse programs Pomona, Ponderosa and Brighton are ranked 1-2-3.
The Tigers have four wrestlers ranked in the top 12 of their individual weight classes, led by returning state champion Kieran Thompson, ranked second at 145 pounds. The senior has been in that spot all season behind two-time state champion Daniel Cardenas of Pomona.
Andrew Leyba jumped up two spots to No. 4 at 120 pounds. Tanner Roahrig makes his first appearance in the rankings at No. 7 at 106 pounds. Cale Moore is No. 11 at 152 pounds for the Tigers.
Fruita Monument has three wrestlers ranked in the top 12.
Espin Hernandez remains at No. 6 at 220, Tyler Archuleta (126) is ranked No. 8 and Geno Gallegos (106) is No. 12.
In Class 4A, Palisade has five ranked in the top 10, led by Judah Guajardo, who remains No. 3 at 132 pounds.
The top three wrestlers in the weight class all finished third last year at state: Guajardo at 120, No. 1-ranked Eric Griego was third at 113, and Isiah Blackmon was third at 106 for Lewis Palmer.
Central’s Davian Sandoval had a good week with two victories over state-ranked opponents, but the senior still dropped one spot to No. 3 at 126 pounds.
The top two wrestlers in the weight division both finished second at state last year. Dominick Castro of Pueblo Centennial is now No. 1 and finished second at 113; Boden White of Pueblo County finished second at 120. Sandoval and White will compete in the same regional tournament.
Jason Pollard of Central moved up one spot to No. 4 at 152.
In Class 2A, two-time state champion Trey Geyer of Cedaredge dropped down to 126 pounds and will likely remain there for the rest of the season. He’s ranked No. 1 in the weight class.
Lane Hunsberger remains No. 2 at 113 for the Bruins.
Cedaredge moved up to No. 3 in the team standings.
Traycer Hall (160) of Hotchkiss and Anthony Miller (220) of Paonia remain ranked No. 1 in their weight classes.
Some major weight shifts have shaken up the 170-pound division.
Kody Logan of Soroco is now ranked No. 1 followed by Olathe’s Wyatt Masker at No. 2. Cedaredge’s Ty Walck is No. 4. Both Logan and Masker were at 182 pounds to start the season. All three will be in the same regional tournament.
To see a full list of area wrestlers and where they are ranked this week, go to Scoreboard, page 11A.
Basketball
The Colorado High School Activities Association released its Ratings Percentage Index standings on Sunday, with the Central girls, despite losing their past two games, No. 5 in Class 4A.
The Warriors (4-2, 0-2 Southwestern League) have the best strength of schedule rating in the classification, with an opponents’ winning percentage of .711. The Montrose girls (2-4) are No. 29 in Class 4A, Palisade (4-2) is No. 31 and Grand Junction (2-4) is No. 35.
Fruita Monument (5-1) is No. 13 in the Class 5A girls standings.
In Class 3A, the Delta girls (6-1) are No. 10, and three Class 2A area girls teams are among the state leaders — Cedaredge (7-1) is No. 9, Paonia (5-1) is No. 12 and Olathe (5-2) is No. 16.
In the boys standings, Montrose (7-0) is No. 3 in Class 4A, Palisade (5-1) is No. 8, Grand Junction (4-3) is No. 14 and Central (3-3) is No. 29. The Fruita boys (2-4) are No. 63 in Class 5A.
De Beque, which lost its first game of the season on Saturday, 57-55 to Caprock Academy, is No. 4 in Class 1A, with the Eagles, also 5-1, ranked No. 9.
The RPI factors a team’s record, its opponents’ winning percentage and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage to determine a score. The RPI is used to determine postseason qualifying.