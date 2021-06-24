Six has been a good number for the Grand Junction Rockies in the past three games. The Rockies have scored at six runs in the past three games, three wins as part of a five-game winning streak.
Wednesday against Great Falls at Suplizio Field, Grand Junction reached the six-run mark in a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers.
Dondrei Hubbard had an RBI double and Jake Anderson followed with an RBI single as the Rockies (13-15) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Anderson also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh.
Michael Flynn (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings and Robbie Baker struck out two in the ninth inning for his fifth save.
Kyle Crowl was 2 for 4 with a solo home run for the Voyagers (12-16).