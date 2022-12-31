It was an exciting year for minor league baseball in Grand Junction.
Fans saw a new owner with quite the resume purchase the Grand Junction Rockies just as they were embarking on a championship run and now have a new team to root for.
It was an exciting year for minor league baseball in Grand Junction.
Fans saw a new owner with quite the resume purchase the Grand Junction Rockies just as they were embarking on a championship run and now have a new team to root for.
The 2022 season was the last for the Grand Junction Rockies. In August, GJR, LLC — essentially a limb of the Colorado Rockies — sold the team to Future Legends, which owns the Northern Colorado Owlz, a fellow Pioneer Baseball League team. Future Legends selected Mike Tollin, an Emmy-award winning producer known for “The Last Dance,” as the team’s operating owner.
While the sale was happening, first-year manager Bobby Jenks was turning the GJ Rockies into contenders. Jenks, who helped the Chicago White Sox win the 2005 World Series, built a strong roster of reliable pitchers and consistent hitters. The roster was relatively unscathed when other teams lost key contributors to MLB rosters.
Grand Junction went 36-11 in the second half of the season to vault itself into the playoffs against the Ogden Raptors. After winning the three-game series 2-1, the Rockies beat the Missoula Paddleheads in two games to capture the PBL title. It’s the club’s first championship in Grand Junction and first overall since 1981, then as the Butte Copper Kings. Jenks made his professional debut with the Copper Kings in 2000.
Shawn Ross led the Rockies in home runs with 24 in 81 games. That was third in the Pioneer Baseball League, tying him with Idaho Falls’ Dusty Stroup, who reached 24 in 101 more at-bats and 13 more games. Ross, who was born in Puerto Rico, had a .280 batting average, 90 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Nico Popa led the club in runs scored (88) and hits (159). Josh Agnew threw a team- and PBL-high 102⅓ innings and led both in strikeouts with 98.
The 2022 squad featured faces familiar to locals — former Colorado Mesa slugger Caleb Farmer and former Fruita Monument High School standout Trey Morrill — and the emergence of new fan favorites such as Ross, Popa and Casey Petersen.
In October, Future Legends officially assumed ownership and the club became the Grand Junction Jackalopes in November.
Uniforms, gear and secondary logos are still to be revealed. General Manager Mick Ritter expects those to be ready before the 2023 season starts.
More change could be on the horizon. The Denver Post reported in November that Future Legends, “has plans to further remodel Suplizio Field” which include adding “clubhouses and more ticket windows” to Suplizio Field.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 07:32:58 AM
Sunset: 05:01:34 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:33:08 AM
Sunset: 05:02:21 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM
Sunset: 05:03:10 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:04 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:33:23 AM
Sunset: 05:04:51 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:33:23 AM
Sunset: 05:05:44 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:33:22 AM
Sunset: 05:06:38 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.