The Grand Junction Rockies ended their first season as an independent team with a bang.
In the first game of a season-ending doubleheader with the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday at Suplizio Field, Josh Elvir hit a walk-off grand slam in an 8-5 victory.
Not to be outdone, Vinny Esposito then hit a grand slam in the first inning of the Rockies' 11-3 victory in the team's final game of the season.
The seventh-inning rally in the first game was necessary because the Vibes (22-71, 12-34 second half) hit three home runs in the final two innings to take a 5-3 lead. Ethan Lopez got Rocky Mountain's power surge going with a two-out, three-run home run in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3.
Mike Annone led off the seventh and final inning (doubleheaders in the Pioneer League feature two, seven-inning games) with a solo home run and Carlos Tirado hit another solo shot with one out.
Forced to rally, the Rockies (52-43, 26-22) got to work with Nate Scantlin drawing a one-out walk. Esposito reached on an error and Luke Roskam then drew a walk to load the bases. Dondrei Hubbard drew a bases loaded walk and then Elvir hit his grand slam on a 1-1 pitch.
Hubbard scored on a balk in the second inning and hit his 20th home run — a solo shot — in the third. Austin Elder also had an RBI single in the third inning.
Building off the strong finish to the first game, Grand Junction started strong in the second game, scoring five runs in the first inning.
Singles from Scantlin and Elvir sandwiched a walk to Roskam and Esposito hit his team-leading 23rd home run to give the Rockies a quick 4-0 lead. Tyler Sandoval also had an RBI single in the inning.
Elvir hit his second home run on the day, a two-run shot, in the second inning and Grand Junction added three more runs in the third. Sandoval had another RBI single and Scantlin added a two-run single. Frankie Jezioro completed the scoring for the Rockies with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
In addition to leading Grand Junction in home runs, Esposito also was the team leader in RBI with 85. Dondrei Hubbard finished second with 20 home runs and 81 RBI. Jezioro hit .381 in 147 at-bats and Elvir hit .376 in 186 at-bats.
Israel Fuentes led the GJ Rockies with seven wins and was second with 81 strikeouts in 81 innings. Brett Matthews struck out 98 batters in 81 2/3 innings. Former Colorado Mesa pitcher Trevin Reynolds was the team's ERA leader, with a 3.55 ERA in 43 innings.