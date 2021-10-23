Grand Junction quarterback Isaiah Biocic, 2, runs for some of his 19 yards rushing Friday night in the Tigers' 20-7 loss to Centaurus at Stocker Stadium. Biocic accounted for 126 of Grand Junction's 152 yards of total offense -- including throwing a touchdown pass.
Grand Junction’s Marcellino Salazar, 7, tackles Centaurus' Ethan Roederr, 3, Friday night in the Tigers' 20-7 loss at Stocker Stadium.
MCKENZIE LANGE
The Grand Junction football team delivered one of its strongest performances this season, but lost to conference foe Centaurus 20-7 at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers' defense intercepted two passes and showed cohesion on offense, but the Warriors’ offense was too much to handle down the stretch.
Grand Junction surprised Centaurus with an onside kick to open the game.
After trading punts, the teams turned the ball over on four of the next five possessions. Tigers' quarterback Isaiah Biocic fumbled and gave Centaurus prime field position.
But GJ's Tanner Roahrig intercepted Centaurus quarterback Chance Wood to prevent a would-be touchdown a few plays later. Biocic then threw a deep pass that was intercepted. Two plays later, Centaurus running back Marcus Torrez fumbled and Grand Junction (0-9, 0-4 Metro 2) recovered. After the Tigers punted, the defense once again intercepted Wood — this time it was Peyton Brock who picked off the pass.
Brock, a senior, had a good all-around game, rushing for 15 yards, catching four passes for 51 yards, completing one pass for 11 yards and was the primary kick returner for the Tigers.
His dynamism opened up the game for Biocic and Dominic Carver, who connected on a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Tigers had a second and goal from the 4 before a pair of penalties and a 1-yard gain left them with a 3rd and goal from the 23. Biocic threw deep down the middle to an Carver who caught the back-shoulder throw for Grand Junction's only touchdown.
The Warriors (4-5, 2-2) scored twice before halftime but the Tigers were not finished.
The turning point of the game came in the third quarter.
The Tigers got the ball to open the half and embarked on a 10 play, 64 yard drive that ate more than 11 minutes off the clock. That drive was highlighted by Biocic once again making a big-time throw -- a 30 yard completion to Brock.
But, the drive stalled at Centaurus’ 10-yard line. The Warriors responded with a drive that took about five minutes and ended with Wood scoring from from 1 yard out.
The Tigers showed growth with Biocic moving around the pocket and running with vision as he accounted for 126 of the Tigers’ 152 yards of offense. The defense’s three takeaways was also among their best performances of the season.