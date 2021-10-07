The magic number for the Grand Junction High School boys soccer team is two.
That’s how many games the Tigers need to win to take the Southwestern League crown after beating Central 8-1 on Wednesday at Canyon View Park.
More impressive is that the Tigers (8-5, 5-1 SWL) are in this position after beginning the season 2-4.
“I’ll take blame — I wasn’t here at the beginning, I was away for work and we played some tough Denver schools. But playing those teams, like Cherry Creek and Denver East, it shows you the potential and competitiveness it takes to succeed, and it sets a bar for you to meet,” coach Marcel Mavangulu said. “Now, we need to keep their eyes on the prize. We have a good opportunity, so we can’t relax now.”
After beating Central (6-5, 0-5 SWL), the Tigers are now riding a three-game winning streak and have outscored opponents 20-4 in that span.
Angel Mendez started the scoring Wednesday with an early goal off an assist from Matthew Parkes.
Parkes scored two goals of his own before halftime, and notched an assist in the second half. Mendez assisted on Ben Gerson’s goal in the first half, too. Michael Palma scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
The Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal after halftime.
Early in the second half, Mason Sanders raced with the ball down the left side of the field. He shook off a defender and then drilled a cross-field goal from outside the penalty box.
“I was just focusing on where I wanted to place the ball and keep control,” Sanders said. “I think we did a good job today of communicating on the field and spreading ourselves out.”
Sanders shared the love later in the half. He dribbled to the left side of the penalty box before passing to Mendez. Mendez scanned the field and tapped the ball to Miller Jones through a crowd of defenders, who took the feed and scored from just outside of the goalkeeper box.
Jones played physically all night and was key to getting — and keeping — the ball deep in Warriors’ territory.
“I just have the confidence to do what it takes to win,” Jones said. “I think we’ve started to play a lot more as a team.”
As Grand Junction celebrated, Central was left learning from the loss.
The Warriors started the season hot and won their first three matches, but have cooled off since.
Coach Joe Diedrich thinks the team allows little mistakes to grow into large ones.
“If you don’t mark the guy you’re defending and stay on him, then the person behind you won’t know if they should man-up or go after the ball,” Diedrich said. “Then, that can lead to goals.”
Diedrich continued saying that he was still impressed by his team’s tenacity.
Goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez was vocal in directing his defense all night, and made a highlight reel save when he leapt and swatted a ball heading for the top left corner of the net late in the game.
“They played really hard and they didn’t give up tonight even though it would have been easy,” Diedrich said. “It’s a tough loss but we have a good group of guys.”
SOFTBALL
Palisade pounded out 23 hits on Tuesday in a 24-6 victory at Delta. Three players had four hits for the Bulldogs (13-9) — Alicia Franco, Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate and Taryn Miller.
Guajardo-Zarate had a double and a triple and four RBI and Miller had two doubles and one RBI in the win. Jordan Bauer had three hits, including a double, and three RBI and Melissa Carroll, Ashlyn Leeper and Taylor Mosby all had two hits and two RBI.
Tuesday, the Bulldogs remained undefeated in Western Slope League play with an 18-1 victory over Eagle Valley. Melanie Valdez allowed only one run on two hits with four strikeouts to get the win and she also went 3 for 3 with six RBI.
Valdez had a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, an RBI single in the second and two-run singles in both the third and fourth innings. Bauer was 3 for 4 with four RBI and Miller was 2 for 3 with three RBI for Palisade (12-9, 4-0 WSL).