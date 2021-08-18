A 10-run sixth inning Tuesday propelled the Grand Junction High School softball team to a 17-13 victory over Eagle Valley in both teams’ season opener at Kronkright Park.
The Tigers (1-0), who have only three returning players and a plethora of freshman, rallied from an 8-0 deficit after three innings.
“They could have easily sat down and thought the game was over, but they came together,” Grand Junction coach Windi Serrano said.
Grand Junction scored three runs in the third inning, highlighted by Lindsey Cooley’s two-run single. The Tigers pulled within 9-7 in the fourth inning when they scored four runs with two outs on only one hit — Amber Lechleiter’s RBI single.
Cooley led off the 10-run sixth with a double and scored on Lechleiter’s RBI single. Five walks, a hit by pitch and several wild pitches allowed six runs to score before Maycie Child hit a grand slam to cap the inning.
“(In the sixth) it all came together and they did what they had to do to score runs,” Serrano said.
BOYS TENNIS
Grand Junction opened its season with a 6-1 victory over Central at Canyon View Park.
At No. 1 singles, Evan Gear defeated Corban St. Peter 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Matthew Silzell 2-defeated Benni St. Peter 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Evan Severs defeated Elijah Berger 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein defeated Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell defeated Caleb Repshire and Ryder Mancuso 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Ethan Davis and Isaac Boyer defeated Parker Scott and Canaan Ross 6-3, 6-3.
Central’s victory came at No. 4 doubles, where Ethan Tregilgas and Shawn Freeborn defeated Nick Warner and Sam Weirath 6-2, 6-1.
BOYS GOLF
Montrose and Meeker competed in the River Valley Ranch Longhorn Invitational in Basalt, with the Indians tying for sixth with a score of 251 and the Cowboys taking 13th with a score of 367. Basalt and Steamboat Springs tied for the team title at 227.
The top finisher for the Indians was Caleb Caskey, who shot 81 to place 23rd. Teammate Logan Files (83) was 27th.