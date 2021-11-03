COLORADO SPRINGS — Soccer can be cruel as a game that can be decided by inches.
Late in the first half of Wednesday's Class 4A second-round playoff game, Cheyenne Mountain’s Jonathan Diaz Mendoza got his foot on the ball and directed it toward the Grand Junction net. By the time Tigers keeper Andon Tow corralled the ball, his momentum, perhaps caused by a little shove, had carried him into the net.
He was in the net by only a few inches. Those inches resulted in a goal for the Red-Tailed Hawks, who defeated the Tigers 1-0.
“It came through my hands and we didn’t have backside (help),” Tow said. “As soon as I grabbed it, they pushed me into the goal and they counted it. There isn’t anything we can do about it other than come back next year.”
And there is a lot coming back next year. The Tigers (11-6) lose only three seniors from this year’s team. But it was a painful way to send them out in their finale.
Neither team was generating many chances in the first half, but the Tigers knew they had to be aggressive. In the 2-0 win that Cheyenne Mountain had over Riverdale Ridge, the Ravens never had a solid offensive push to challenge keeper Jackson Bufkin.
The first task was simply challenging the Hawks’ backline and goal. Cheyenne Mountain (11-5-1) had seen no real pressure from Riverdale Ridge in the first-round game last week and as the Hawks continued to get their chances, one or two were eventually going to make their way into the net.
“We had to go to them, press them,” Grand Junction midfielder Matthew Parkes said. “When they got the ball in their half we had to go to them and not make it easy. We created a few chances by pressing them.”
The Tigers had a corner-kick opportunity midway through the first half, but nothing came of it. The best chance came when Cheyenne Mountain midfielder John Arguello was assessed a yellow card on an excessive tackle, giving Parkes a free pick from about 40 yards out. The ball was deflected wide of the net.
That sequence told the story of most of the first half until Diaz Mendoza put his hard cross on the net, getting the goal with 2:50 left on the clock.
“It was a big swing,” Parkes said. “We were just starting to get our rhythm. They did well the first 20 minutes but the next 20 we were getting into it and then to have the goal at the end — which shouldn’t have been a goal — just killed our whole mood going into halftime.”
Late in the second half, the Tigers went on the attack with a sense of urgency. They had their chances, but nothing came of them. The best look was Yago Aguillo’s shot from the side that the Hawks aggressively defended.
“It looked like a PK (penalty kick) to us, but we’re biased,” coach Jonathan Pando said.
Pando now has the task of taking a relatively young team that was one win away from reaching the 4A quarterfinals and elevating it to the level that he knows it can reach.
“The easy part of the year is done,” he said. “It’s easy to be motivated during the season when everyone is together. In the offseason, what do we do? What do the boys do when the coaches aren’t there? I know they’re hungry. They know the feeling of losing and they’re ready to work.”