The Grand Junction High School swimming team won its meet at Delta 530-322 on Friday, led by Sarah Cook, who placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle and also helped the 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay teams win.
Mallory Cawood finished first in the 200 free and third in the 100 fly and freshman Lauren Hardin placed first in the 100 freestyle. Sarah Gaumer finished second in both the 200 IM and the 100 fly, Hailey Langner placed second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free and Harena Treves was second in the 500 free and third in the 200 IM.
Basketball
Seniors Jaden Jordan and Wes Ryan both scored 22 points as the De Beque boys won 55-46 at home against Cedaredge. The Class 1A No. 2 Dragons improved to 4-0 (3-0 2A/1A Western Slope League).
Jacob Brown scored 11 points and Gideon Gilmore added 10 for the Bruins (2-2, 2-1 WSL).
The Grand Junction High School girls basketball team’s home game against Coal Ridge on Friday night was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The contest will be rescheduled at a later date, according to District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain.
Fruita Monument’s boys and girls games at Mead were also called off, as the weather in the mountains and ensuing chain laws prevented the team buses from crossing Vail Pass. The coaches are uncertain whether the games will be rescheduled.
“At this point, who knows,” said boys coach Ryan Hayden. “I’m sure an effort will be made, but with the shortened season, it’ll be tough.”