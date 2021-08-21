The Grand Junction High School boys tennis team decisively won all three of its matches at Canyon View Park on Friday on the first day of the two-day Bishop Lowry Tournament hosted by Fruita Monument.
The Tigers (4-0) earned 5-2 wins over Aspen and Smoky Hill with a 6-1 win over Steamboat Springs in-between. Matthew Silzell (No. 2 singles), Evan Severs (No. 3 singles), Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein (No. 1 doubles), and Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell (No. 2 doubles) all went 3-0 on the day. Evan Gear (No. 1 singles) and the No. 3 doubles pair of Ethan Davis and Isaac Boyer each won two of three matches.
Fruita Monument went 2-1, defeating both Steamboat Springs and Smoky Hill 5-2 and falling 7-0 to Regis Jesuit. All of Fruita’s doubles teams — Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 1), John Miller and Jack Fry (No. 2), Evan Prosser and Jeremy Heer (No. 3), and Jack Savage and Trevor Rund (No. 4) — went 2-1.
Central went 0-3 with 6-1 losses against Durango and Steamboat Springs and a 5-2 loss to Aspen. The No. 1 doubles team of Jarom Bench and Brandan Blanck earned Central’s lone win in the Durango and Steamboat Springs matches. Against Aspen, Parker Scott and Canaan Ross won at No. 3 doubles, and Ethan Tregilgas and Shawn Freeborn won at No. 4 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Palisade’s season got off to a rough start at home against Frederick in a 14-0, four-inning defeat. The Warriors (3-1) scored six runs in the second inning, three in the third and four in the fourth to put the game away early.