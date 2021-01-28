With his team clinging to a five-point lead with three matches left Wednesday night, Grand Junction High School wrestler Tru Tobiasson knew he would need to make a third-period play if the Tigers were to keep their momentum against cross-town rival Central.
Down 5-4 halfway through the third period of their 132-pound clash, Tobiasson finally broke free from Dagen Harris’ grasp and pinned Harris for the win. Tobiasson’s pin extended the Tigers’ lead to 35-24, helping Grand Junction create separation to pull away for a 46-30 season-opening home win over the Warriors.
“I knew I had to stay in shape the whole match and whoever was in better shape would win the match,” Tobiasson said. “You have to prepare yourself for a whole match, what you’re going to do and how you can finish with the win ... I’ve started to grind a lot lately. I put into perspective how much I care about the sport and how much I want to show people what I can do.”
The Tigers began the evening with Mason Sanders’ 9-2 victory over Central’s Devin Hickey at 160. However, the Warriors responded with Zach Knowles’ second-period pin to rally from a 5-0 first-period deficit against Junction’s Zach Johnson at 182. Because Central’s Jaysten Sanchez didn’t have an opponent at 170, Knowles’ pin gave the Warriors a 12-4 lead.
Calvin Atkinson and Austin Curfman won at 195 and 220, respectively, to push the Tigers into the lead at 13-12. With the Tigers leading 19-18 going into the lower weight classes, they wouldn’t trail again the rest of the night.
“We’ve been rivals for a long time; It’s a good feeling (to win over them), for sure,” said Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A at 120. “I’m glad our team won and we worked our hardest. We have some things to work on, but I think we can learn from that experience and work harder and get better throughout the year.”
After Landon Scarbrough’s 10-1 decision over Cole Sullivan at 113 padded the Tigers’ advantage, Leyba made quick work of his match, pinning Central’s Dominik Ortiz in the first period.
It was an odd experience for Leyba to wrestle with almost nobody in attendance, as each wrestler could have two spectators permitted. However, he didn’t let the lack of atmosphere deter his spirit.
“With this pandemic and everything, we focus on 6 feet (of distance) and trying to stay healthy with each other while trying to keep our energy up, but it was a whole different setup out there because of the way we set up the chairs and only two spectators per athlete,” Leyba said. “Other than that, I just went out there, did my best and came out strong for the first match of the season.”
Davian Sandoval (4A’s No. 2 at 126) and Jason Pollard (No. 8 at 145, wrestled at 152) picked up pins for Central down the stretch, but their performances weren’t enough to help the Warriors rally, especially with Kieran Thompson, the Tigers’ returning state champion who’s ranked No. 2 at 145, dominating his match in a 16-1 major decision.
“We didn’t do our best, obviously,” Pollard said. “There were a lot of people giving up and not working hard enough in the room. They were getting gassed. I believe my team can improve, but I don’t think we were ourselves .... Honestly, I didn’t perform how I should have. I was gassed, too. That shows I need to put more effort in in the wrestling room. I need to be mentally strong and I need to be myself.”