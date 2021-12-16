Andrew Leyba has been wrestling since he was four years old, and has been in his fair share of high-stakes tournaments.
Yet, for the Grand Junction High School wrestler, none of those hold a candle to the Warrior Classic, which returns this weekend after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s different from any other tournament. Some people say it’s like the state tournament or even more difficult than it, which I agree with,” Leyba said. “Unlike the state tournament, you’re wrestling kids from all over the state, from all classes. You’ll see the 5A champion and the 2A champion wrestling each other, and anything can happen there.”
Leyba, who competes in the 126-pound weight class, is one of two returning champions from the 2019 Warrior Classic.
This year’s Classic begins Friday at 10 a.m. and runs until Saturday at 8 p.m. at Central High School
The tournament attracts approximately 40 schools from all corners of Colorado and other states in the Southwestern region.
Leyba, a senior, is looking to repeat as a champion.
In 2019, he beat Central’s Davian Sandoval 5-4 for the 113-pound title. That erased the sting of finishing second during the 2018 Warrior Classic.
Leyba first got into wrestling as a toddler. His parents thought he had way too much energy and he needed an outlet.
Living in Rifle at the time, his parents signed him up for a pee wee tournament at Fruita Monument and he’s been in love with the sport ever since.
The reputation of the Warrior Classic precedes itself, he said. Leyba remembers watching Rifle wrestlers dominate the tournament. Now, he relishes the opportunity to be the one youth wrestlers are watching and wanting to emulate.
The secret to performing well at the Warrior Classic starts and ends in your mind, he says.
“When you go out there, you have 500-plus people watching you. Even if it’s your first match of the day, they’re all watching you,” he said. “It’s easy to get butterflies in that situation. You just have to go out there with the mindset of a champion — that you’re going to win.”
Leyba’s coach Kyle Sand is familiar with that feeling.
Like the tournament, Sand’s name is etched in Colorado wrestling lore. At Arvada West in the 2000s, Sand was a four-time undefeated champion.
He’s familiar with the tournament, and despite taking over as coach of the Tigers just last year, is impressed with Leyba.
“I wrestled in it a few times, it’s a big deal,” Sand said. “We have a lot of leaders on this team and Andrew is definitely one of them. He’s a great wrestler.”
The Tigers won the team championship from 2016-18, but Uintah (Utah) won it in 2019.
No matter what happens this weekend, Leyba is ready to go out and compete.
Of course he wants to defend his title and put the team back on top, but he also wants to experience the thrill of one of the state’s most storied tournaments one last time.
“I love this sport because you meet so many different people, and you have the shared love of wrestling,” Leyba said. “At (the Warrior Classic), you’re wrestling so many different people and anyone can win. The atmosphere, there’s nothing like it.”