The more Amelia Moore became involved with track and field, the more the Grand Junction High School runner realized she wanted something difficult.
That’s why the now-senior got involved with her best event — the hurdles.
“I love the challenge of it. I’ve always been pretty fast, so having an extra obstacle in my way is more challenging,” Moore said. “And it makes it more fun. Just going straight down a track is (a bit boring).”
The biggest learning curve for Moore has been honing her hurdling technique.
The key is to make the hurdle natural instead of simply running and jumping.
“A lot of people think hurdles just throw their legs straight forward but really it’s like an extended stride,” she said. “You’re trying to step over the hurdle.”
It seems Moore has that technique down better than most on the Western Slope.
At the Phil Wertman Invitational at Stocker Stadium on Friday, Moore won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in 16.64 seconds and 48.82 seconds, respectively. There was a more than 2-second gap between her and second place in both the 100 and 300.
Those results are more of the same for her. Moore has also won the 100 hurdles at the Rifle Invite, Warrior Wild West Invitational and the Mickey Dunn Invitational. She also won the 300 at the Mickey Dunn.
But at the Rifle and Warrior Wild West invites, Moore finished second to Palisade’s Gabrielle Horton.
“I’m pretty competitive and she’s definitely a person I push myself more when I’m competing against her,” Moore said. “It makes it more intense.”
Trying to beat her competitors to the finish line in the hurdles isn’t the only challenge Moore strives for. She is a skilled long jumper who set a mark of 17 feet, 0.25 inches on Friday to win the event.
With her final track season winding down, Moore believes she can still set some more personal records and earn a spot in at the state meet.
“That’s what I love about track — it’s so individual,” she said. “You have your teams and you want your team to do well, but I love the aspect that every race is an opportunity to continually compete against yourself.”
Local girls thrive at Phil Wertman
Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Palisade all won at least one event on Friday.
For Grand Junction, Sailer Warinner won the shot put with a put of 32-9.75.
For Fruita, Addison Eyre won the 3,200 in 12:29.23, Lauren Geer won the 800 in 2:26.98, Luka Knott won the discus with a throw of 106-3, which was 12 feet farther than second place, Ella Unrein won the 1,600 in 5:25.62 and the 4x800 relay team of Unrein, Eyre, Mackenzie Black and Geer won in 9:56.06, about 31 seconds better than second place.
Palisade’s 4x100 relay team of Kyra Birch, Ella Yanowich, Braeleigh MacAskill and Gabrielle Horton won in 51.65 seconds. Yanowich also won the triple jump with a distance of 34-2.25. Horton won the 100 dash in 12.53 seconds.