The last time Sydni Brandon was on the basketball court at Grand Junction High School representing the orange and black was as a guard who could score, steal, rebound and dish assists with the best.
Now, eight years after graduation, Grand Junction’s prodigal daughter has returned as the head coach of the girls basketball team.
Brandon is nine games into her tenure as coach. She has yet to find that elusive first win, although the Tigers came close in a 34-30 loss to Basalt in December, but a basketball program — like Rome — wasn’t built in a day.
Turning the Tigers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2018-19, is going to take time.
“Every year, we’re going to build on putting four quarters. By the time this freshman class is graduating, we’re putting together three — hopefully four — quarters of suffocating defense,” Brandon said.
She has an aura about her when it comes to basketball. One mention of the sport and it’s clear she lives and breathes the sport.
And while that passion can make it difficult to take the lumps a team at the beginning of a rebuild faces, Brandon’s path has been leading to this moment.
Way Back Home
Brandon starred on some Tigers teams that shined bright under coach Sam Provenza.
In Brandon’s four years on varsity, the Tigers never lost more than six games in a season and won 22 in 2013-14. They also made the playoffs in each of those four seasons and won three playoff games.
After high school, Brandon attended Fort Lewis College for two seasons. She came off the bench as a freshman and, frustrated with the role, ran track as a sophomore in Durango. Missing home and basketball, she transferred to Colorado Mesa. As she told The Daily Sentinel in 2018, she missed home and missed basketball.
Brandon, speaking Saturday after a 40-27 loss to Battle Mountain, has a long history with the hardwood.
“I’ve loved basketball my entire life. My dad and I bonded playing basketball,” Brandon said. “I guess you could say that’s where my love for this game comes from.”
After graduating from CMU, Brandon spent time as an assistant to Mary Doane and the Central girls’ basketball team before being selected as Provenza’s successor last spring.
Needing to fill her staff, she chose two familiar faces to be her assistants — Kelsey Siemons and Dre Ervin. Brandon played with Siemons on CMU’s women’s basketball team and Ervin played safety for the Mavericks’ football team.
All three are teachers — Siemons is listed by School District 51 as a teacher at Fruita 8/9 and Brandon and Ervin teach at Grand Junction.
“I always wanted to be a mentor to kids and I felt like coaching would be that best avenue,” Ervin said. “She asked me if I could help with the girls’ basketball team. I know the vision that she has and the standard that she sets, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Ervin and Siemons are confidants for Brandon.
She said she feels safe talking about the team and her feelings with them and they both match her competitiveness.
If there’s a questionable call on the floor, Brandon will make sure the refs and the entire arena knows it. Ervin, who also coaches defensive backs on the Tigers football team, is just as vocal. Siemons is comparatively subdued but it isn’t uncommon to see all three standing from their chairs, barking orders or just trying to hash things out with a ref after a no-call on a charge.
But it’s all out of love.
‘The best for the kids’
Purely based on win/loss records, the Tigers haven’t been good for a while. They’re 10-62 dating back to the COVID-shortened 2021 season. This season, they’re 0-9 but have shown improvement from last season.
And while winning isn’t everything at the prep level — most coaches will say that the top priority is building good young men and women and teaching life lessons — sports are still, at their core, a competition.
But you can’t cut corners to build a winning team.
Like a good holiday dinner, it takes time to concoct something amazing. And you need the right chef in the kitchen to make something great.
“This season, I’m trying to keep the girls focused on the big picture and keep their spirits high. It’s hard, we’re learning how to do that together,” Brandon said. “It’s very different for me.”
It’s new for her players, too.
“Our first practice was so different, there was just so much energy,” said Nerea Sills, a junior seeing varsity action for the first time. “Energy creates buckets, buckets don’t create energy. That’s what Syd says every single day … I’ve missed a lot of shots and Syd tells me to just keep shooting, I’ve never had a coach who hasn’t told me to stop.”
Part of that may come from Brandon’s own experience as a player and also her passion.
“I think her love for the game is really clear, as you can see when she is coaching on the floor,” said junior Jordyn Wrich.
Ideally, making that love clear can unlock a player’s potential. Brandon sometimes wonders if she’s doing enough to show that love. The message is clear to her players and assistants, whether she knows it or not.
“You can’t be that coach who is yelling demands if you’ve never shown that kid you care about them,” Ervin said. “Syd is tenacious, determined, she’s all about serving others. Whatever she does, the best for the kids is at heart.”
The Tigers showed flashes of better effort and harder play against the Huskies on Saturday but struggled to put together a full game. While frustrating, that’s to be expected for the first year of a rebuild.
Brandon knows patience is required. While she’s learning to teach the game she has played since she was a toddler, she’s determined to right the ship.
“I have passion for the kids, passion for people,” Brandon said. “I love basketball but it wouldn’t be the same without these exact group of kids. I don’t know if I would bring the same energy with a different group. They make everything fun.”