Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre settles the ball Tuesday night in the Tigers' game with Fruita Monument at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Grand Junction's Miller Jones heads the ball down the field Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Jones scored one of the Tigers' goals in the 3-0 victory over Fruita Monument.
Fruita Monument's Kailen Rutkowski, 3, heads the ball away from a pair of Grand Junction players Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Grand Junction's Miller Jones battles Fruita Monument's Ben Price for the ball Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Jones scored of the Tigers' goal in the 3-0 victory.
Grand Junction's Miller Jones heads the ball away from a Fruita Monument defender on Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Jones scored one of the Tigers' goals in the 3-0 win.
Grand Junction's Gerardo Hernandez and Fruita Monument's Nick Feddersen chase after a ball Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Grand Junction's Mason Sanders and Fruita Monument's Ben Price battle for the ball Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Sanders scored one of the Tigers goals in the 3-0 win.
Grand Junction's Vicente Gutierrez Truit tries to dribble past Fruita Monument;s Nate Nalberg on Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Grand Junction's Angel Mendez and Fruita Monument's Wilson Siegmund battle for the ball Tuesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Mendez scored one of the Tigers goals in the 3-0 victory.
The senior class for the Grand Junction High School boys' soccer team showed out in its final regular season game on Wednesday.
The Tigers beat Fruita Monument 3-0 in a game that encapsulated the journey the young men have been on since they first put on the jerseys in 2019.
Since that time, the crew helped the Tigers win their first Southwestern League title in decades, make the playoffs twice and finish with a winning record three times. This Grand Junction senior class finished 6-1-1 against rival Fruita.
“The maturity level is so different. Where you used to not see their confidence, you see it on the field. They go on 2-versus-1 and complete it. Or they take a shot where they used to pass it,” coach Jonathan Pando said. “Fourteen to 18 years old is a big gap. A lot of learning, a lot of training, a lot of games, a lot of teams that they’re playing. They know the game a lot better.”
The Tigers' senior class, as listed on MaxPreps, is Mason Sanders, Miller Jones, Blake Sturgeon, James Garcia, Luiz Aguirre, Caleb Behrman, Matt Silzell, Angel Mendez, Vicente Gutierrez Truitt, Victor Fuentes and Andon Tow.
The seniors stole the show on Wednesday to give the Tigers (11-3, 6-2 SWL) the win. Sanders wasted no time when he headed in a goal in only the fourth minute. It was the 19th goal of his career.
Jones and Mendez also scored in the first half to clinch the win against the Wildcats (6-6-1, 2-5).
On the field, the crop of seniors have combined for 82 goals and 60 assists. Garcia and Tow, both goalkeepers, have combined for 267 saves.
“We’ve been together for a while, probably since we were eight years old. We know each other very well, how we play, what kind of balls we like,” Aguirre said. “We have a good chemistry. That’s very important because if you don’t have chemistry, you can’t do much. You guys aren’t thinking the same, you don’t know what to do, guys are getting frustrated with each other.”
In 2019, the freshman year for this class (in which few of them played), the Tigers went 6-9-1 for the program’s first losing season in five years. They posted a winning record in a COVID-impacted 2020 campaign but still missed the playoffs.
Last season, the team went 16-9, won the SWL title, beat Steamboat Springs in the first round of the playoffs and narrowly lost to Cheyenne Mountain in the second.
“It’s been a pleasure of mine playing with these boys,” Sanders said. “It means a lot to me to be able to play with them.”
Since 2019, the Tigers are 33-23-3. Grand Junction is firmly in a playoff spot and, after Tuesday’s win, could host a playoff game.
“I’m going to remember all of the games here,” Aguirre said. “I always reflect on all that we’ve accomplished and how we’ve gotten better over the years.”