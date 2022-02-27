AbbeyRose Parker lives for the moment.
When the game is on the line, the Grand Valley junior loves to show off her precision passing and ability to slice through a defense for easy buckets.
She did all of that and then some Saturday in a dialed-in performance to lift the Cardinals to a 41-33 win over the Delta to win the Western Slope League district tournament and secure a home game in the round of 32 Class 3A state tournament.
It was Grand Valley’s (18-4) first win over Delta in Parker’s high school career.
“We’ve either taken big losses or really close losses to Delta, so this shows them that we’re not a team to be messed with,” she said. “(Winning this game) shows the grit we have. We had a pretty close loss to them last time and today shows we’re not scared to come back from last time and fix what we did wrong to win.”
Entering the game, Delta (18-3) was one of the hottest teams in 3A. The Panthers had won 12 straight games, including victories over Fruita Monument and Central. All season, the Panthers hung their hats on their defense.
That trend continued for most of the first half. The Panthers led 11-3 after the first quarter and held a 19-8 advantage with about a minute to go in the first half.
In those final 60 seconds, Parker gave the Cardinals a spark.
She went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and got a steal and score. With only a few seconds to go and being pressed by Delta’s defense, Parker passed the ball cross-court to teammate Jaycee Pittman for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the elbow.
Those six points swung the momentum to Grand Valley’s favor and carried over into the second half.
“We needed to make them go into the locker room on their toes,” Parker said. “And then I think a switch just flipped in the second half.”
Although Delta is known for its defense, so is Grand Valley. The Cardinals surrendered only 36.5 points per game entering Saturday’s game. After those 11 first-quarter points, Delta never scored more than 10 points in the remaining quarters. Erika Kuta and Taylor Somers both scored eight points to lead the Panthers.
That was because the Cardinals camped defenders down low and didn’t give Delta an easy path to the rim. That forced the Panthers to bring the ball out for less-effective jump shots.
Grand Valley kept its offensive momentum thanks to some balanced scoring. When Parker wasn’t sinking flashy Euro-step layups, Bailey Radel was hitting contested 3s. Only four players scored for the Cardinals, but that was all they needed.
“I think we really just started to relax in the second half and then our offense played better because of it,” said Scott Parker, who is in his second season Grand Valley’s coach. “Our shots weren’t falling so I told the girls to attack the holes to the basket and it worked.”
In the fourth quarter, Grand Valley adopted an up-tempo offense and passed the ball around the perimiter to draw defenders away from the paint. That opened opportunities for AbbeyRose Parker to slash her way to the basket. Parker scored nine of Grand Valley’s 14 fourth-quarter points and finished with a team-high 18 points.
The 41 points from Grand Valley was the sixth-highest total Delta allowed all season, and the most since it beat Grand Valley 65-53 on Feb. 11.
Scott Parker said the big lesson from that game that was applied Saturday was defensive discipline.
“They shot a lot more free throws than us in that first game. Going in, we were stressing to keep them from the free-throw line and make them earn it on offense,” he said. “I thought we did a lot better defensively overall.”
Delta coach Kyle Crowder said that his team will use the game as a learning opportunity and he’s confident 3A hasn’t seen the last of the Panthers.
“We do believe we’re a good team and we get the chance next week, we’re going to make the most of it,” Crowder said. “We can’t let a little bump in the road stop us.”
With the win, Grand Valley will host a home game in the regional round of the playoffs. Delta might but won’t know for sure until the brackets are released by CHSAA today.
No matter who their next opponent is, AbbeyRose Parker thinks the Cardinals have proven they’re not a team to be trifled with.
“Not a lot of teams have as many girls who can score as well as we can, and we have three girls who are really great defenders. Most teams might have one,” she said. “Sko Cardinals.”