DENVER — When it comes to tall tasks in Class 5A girls basketball, defending Grandview’s Lauren Betts is about as tall as they come.
The Wolves’ 6-foot-7 sophomore is hard to miss and darn near impossible to guard when an opposing roster doesn’t have a player taller than 6 feet.
That was the case Friday night for Fruita Monument as Grandview’s 77-38 win at the Denver Coliseum in the Class 5A Great 8 put an end to a remarkable season for the Wildcats, one that coach Michael Wells will have time to internally recap on the way home.
“For us to go 23-3, I don’t think anyone in the state thought we had a shot of being anywhere near that,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t even think that. I’m proud of the effort they gave all year.”
As hard as the Wildcats fought throughout the game, it was always going to take more than just effort to slow down one of the state’s best post players.
Betts finished with a game-high 31 points. All but 10 of them came in the first half where the Wolves (23-3) built a 33-21 lead.
Considering the Wildcats’ deficit was nine points after the first quarter, trailing by 12 points at halftime didn’t feel all that different and it wasn’t enough to extinguish Fruita’s fight.
“We just realized that we needed to do what our coaches were telling us to do,” senior Bailey Rigsby said. “We had to adjust to the speed of the game and the competition, and I think a lot of us just came out super timid.”
Rigsby never let Betts’ size deter her from attacking the basket and playing her style of basketball. She finished with a team-high 16 points and Lila Dere added 10 points and five rebounds.
The full scope of the atmosphere of the Great 8 had more of an emotional effect on the Wildcats than it did for the Wolves.
“It’s always nerve-racking to come here,” senior Callie Allen said. “But we just had to leave it all out there. Whether it’s here or at home you just have to do what you have do.”
With the game well in hand by the start of the fourth quarter, Grandview no longer ran the offense through its star center. Betts scored only two points in the fourth quarter and walked off the floor in celebration of getting Grandview back to the Final 4.
On the other end of the court, Rigsby, Allen and the others battled through the emotional reality that the season had come an end.
“The biggest thing I’m going to miss is the team chemistry and the girls on the team,” Rigsby said. “We were able to be comfortable with everyone and we had fun together. I’m going to cherish these memories we made.”
The Wildcats will lose four starters to graduation, but Wells insists that the program that has been built will give future teams an opportunity to play at the Coliseum. Perhaps by that time there won’t be a Lauren Betts around to dominate a game in such a fashion she did Friday.
“She’s going to be doing that to people at places like Baylor and Louisville,” he said. “There is nothing to be ashamed of.”