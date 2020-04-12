Five Colorado Mesa wrestlers never got a chance to compete for national championships. Two of those were honored this past week as All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Fred Green, who was seeded third at 165 pounds, and 184-pounder Nolan Krone were both selected as All-Americans. Typically, the NWCA awards All-America honors to the top eight finishers in each weight class at the national championships.
This season, 10 wrestlers in each weight class received the distinction.
Green went 23-3 in his first season with the Mavericks, including defeating returning national champion Matt Malcolm of Nebraska-Kearney in the Super Region VI title match. Green, a graduate student, has one semester of eligibility remaining, which he will use next spring.
Krone, a sophomore from Henderson (Pomona High School), went 25-6 this past season, with three of his losses coming to Division I opponents. He finished third at regionals to qualify for his first national championship, which was canceled the day before competition began.
CMU has had at least one All-America selection in each of the past nine seasons.