In his final wrestling match, Fred Green left it all on the mat.
The graduate transfer from Boise State became the second Division II national wrestling champion at Colorado Mesa, winning the 165-pound title 7-3 over Alex Farenchak on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.
After the match, Green removed his shoes and headgear, and, on his knees, placed them on the center of the mat, signifying his retirement.
“What a way to finish,” Green said in a post-match interview on NCAA.com. “It’s been on my mind for a little bit. As a redshirt senior, obviously not coming back, I had to leave with a bang and I think this is a good way to do it.”
After defeating 2019 national champion Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney for the second straight week, 13-10, in the semifinals, Green scored an early takedown and led 4-1 after the first period. Up 5-3 after being reversed, but quickly scoring an escape with 59 seconds remaining in the second period, Green opened the third period on the bottom.
Farenchak allowed an early escape and with just more than one minute remaining, he shot a single-leg. Green countered with a scissor hold to control Farenchak’s legs and a potentially dangerous hold was called on Farenchak with 59 seconds remaining, putting both wrestlers back to their feet.
Green owned a riding time point for the four-point victory. After blowing kisses to the crowd and gathering his shoes and headgear, Green got bearhugs from coaches Mike Mendoza and Chuck Pipher.
“Don’t get caught up in the moment, don’t get caught up with the lights and the smoke and the crowd,” Green said of his mindset entering the championship match. “It’s the same thing as in the wrestling room as it is from the first match to the finals. It’s be in the moment every second.”
Donnie Negus placed fifth, scoring a takedown in the third period and holding on for the final 1 minute, 11 seconds in a 4-3 victory over Jackson Ryan of Southwest Minnesota State. Negus trailed 2-1 entering the third period and Ryan scored an early escape, but Negus tied the match with his takedown and, despite Ryan nearly escaping, Negus stayed in control and secured the riding time point for the victory.
Indoor Track & Field
Sierra Arceneaux ran a third leg of 56.86 seconds and McKenna Molder’s blistering anchor leg of 55.39 led the Mavericks to the national championship of the 4x400 relay. The relay team became the first female national champions in any sport in CMU history.
The Mavs were third after Jill Payne’s opening leg and had moved up one spot when Mica Jenrette handed the baton to Arceneaux, who gave her team the lead. CMU’s final time of 3 minutes, 47.09 seconds, a school record, held up through the final heat, with Hillsdale finishing second in 3:47.45.
Tony Torres was right on the heels of Academy of Art’s James Young in the men’s mile but couldn’t catch him, placing second in the Division II national indoor championships. Torres finished .46 seconds behind Young, crossing in 4 minutes, 0.86 seconds.
Arceneaux placed fourth in the women’s 200 meters in personal-best time of 24.48 seconds to attain All-America status, as did Torres and the relay team.
Baseball
Big innings led the second-ranked Mavericks to victory in a doubleheader sweep of Colorado School of Mines at Suplizio Field.
Ryan Day (2-0) allowed one run on five hits in six innings in the Mavs’ 9-1 win in the opener, striking out nine. CMU scored five runs in the fourth inning to break open a 4-0 game.
Haydn McGeary and Spencer Bramwell each hit two-run home runs to build a 4-0 lead. Mesa sent nine men to the plate in the fourth inning, with Blaine Demello, Tyler Parker, Bramwell and Conrad Villafuerte driving in runs.
In the second game, Trevin Reynolds allowed one run in the top of the first inning, but the Mavericks (8-1, 5-0 RMAC) responded with eight runs in the bottom of the inning. McGeary hit his sixth double of the season to get one run home and with the bases loaded, Parker and Caleb Farmer hit back-to-back two-run singles to left to put the Mavs up 5-1.
The Mavericks put up eight more runs in the fourth inning and finished the game with 22 hits in the 22-5 win. Tanner Garner, Nolan Walker, Parker and Jax Nourse all hit home runs. Farmer drove in five runs and Garner and Parker four each.
Reynolds (3-0) allowed four runs on four hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Men’s lacrosse
The Mavericks (2-1) held off a late rally to defeat Alabama-Huntsville 9-8 to wrap up their opening week road trip.
Trent Pernell scored with 8:13 left in the third quarter, but CMU gave up four consecutive goals in the final two quarters before closing out the game.
Carson Schwark scored four goals and had two assists and James Steinke and Pernell had two goals apiece.
Women’s soccer
A pair of second-half goals lifted the Mavericks to a 2-0 win over Western Colorado at Maverick Field, giving first-year coach Megan Remec her first victory.
Lexi Newton broke a scoreless tie with a goal at the 62-minute mark, taking a pass from Sydney Hathaway for a 1-0 lead. Kristen Capan scored an insurance goal 21 minutes later, heading in a rebound. CMU’s defense allowed the Mountaineers (0-2-0) to take only four shots.