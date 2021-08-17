Gunnison’s Mason Weitman and Ouray’s Hayden Hart both shot 74 on Monday to tie for the individual title of the Warrior Invitational, and Gunnison shot 232 as a team for the team title at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Montrose (234), Grand Junction (244), Fruita Monument (249) and Palisade (261) rounded out the top five.
Individually, Montrose’s Liam Beshoar (77) and Connor Bell (78) were third and fourth. Fruita’s Ky Kotre tied Bell for fourth. Montrose’s Noah Richmond (79) was seventh. Palisade’s Alex Morrall and Grand Junction’s Jack Kaul both shot 80 to tie for eighth.