Jose Gutierrez hit a three-run home run Sunday night to keep the Grand Junction Rockies' playoff hopes alive with an 8-6 victory over the Boise Hawks.
The Rockies (50-41, 24-20 second half) moved within two games of Boise in the second half of the Pioneer League South Division with four games to play. Had the Hawks (46-46, 26-18) won, they would have clinched at least a tie for the second-half title.
The teams wrap up the series this afternoon, with Boise getting another chance to clinch a tie. The Rockies then return to Grand Junction for a three-game series against last-place Rocky Mountain, with a single game Tuesday and a doubleheader Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.
The second-half winner faces Ogden on Sept. 11 in a one-game divisional championship game.
Down 3-2 in after four innings, the Rockies put up four runs on two hits in the fifth to take the lead. Nate Scantlin drew a one-out walk and Vinny Esposito singled. Rolando Martinez was hit by a pitch and Josh Elvir lifted a sacrifice fly before Gutierrez hit his ninth home run of the season to put the Rockies up 6-4.
Boise answered with one in the bottom half of the inning before Scantlin walked and Elvir and Gutierrez hit back-to-back doubles for an 8-5 lead.
With the Rockies missing first baseman Luke Roskam and outfielder Dondrei Hubbard, out with injuries, Gutierrez picked up the slack, going 3 for 3 with four RBI. Elvir also drove in two runs to back Josh Agnew, who got his first win of the season in relief of Jimmy Dobrash.
Agnew threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out one. Tyler Johnson recorded his first save, retiring the Hawks in order in the bottom of the ninth.