Last week, we went over the perceived favorite for the Broncos’ vacant head coaching position: Dan Quinn, the old-school, defensive-minded, rah-rah brotherhood candidate.
Now, let’s examine the other two finalists, part of NFL’s youth movement to offensive-minded coaches.
First up is Nathaniel Hackett, who looks older than his 42 years of age and has experience to match. He’s spent 13 years in the NFL — the formative seasons attached to Doug Marrone — and another seven at the NCAA Division I level. His first stop in the NFL was as an offensive quality control assistant for Tampa Bay, after which he left to perform the same job for the Buffalo Bills.
Hackett followed Marrone, first to Syracuse, then to Buffalo and finally to Jacksonville in various roles. In his two seasons as offensive coordinator in Buffalo, his offenses finished 18th or worse in both points and yards.
He resurfaced in Jacksonville in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach and Marrone as the offensive line coach. When Gus Bradley was fired in 2016, Marrone was elevated to head coach and he chose Hackett to take over as offensive coordinator.
The next year was a banner season for Marrone and Hackett, where the Jaguars had the top rushing attack in the league. They made it all the way to the AFC Championship game and if not for a lousy fourth quarter, probably would have made the Super Bowl.
In 2018, they came crashing back to earth and Hackett was fired by Marrone during the season after a seven-game losing streak.
With his mentor axing him, it would be easy to consider Hackett’s coaching career set back. But like the coaching phoenix rising from the ashes of northern Florida, Hackett landed with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. While the two shared no professional history, LaFleur was reportedly impressed by Hackett’s organization, use of analytics, incorporation of technology and leadership abilities — keep this in mind as we’ll circle back to it.
While Hackett hasn’t been calling plays, he has been implementing the gameplan and balancing a sometimes (maybe even often) contentious working relationship between LaFleur and Green Bay’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Beyond that, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Hackett has a “positive relationship” with Rodgers as well as star wideout Daaonte Adams. Schultz went on to write in a tweet Tuesday night that Hackett is “very likely” to be the Broncos’ next head coach and that both Rodgers and Adams are interested in teaming up once again in Denver. Hackett reportedly spent nine hours with Broncos management during his second interview. Take all of that with a large grain of salt, but it’s interesting context to the proceedings, even if it’s only a rumor.
Then, there’s Kevin O’Connell. Before researching this column, he was probably my second pick for the head coaching gig behind Byron Leftwich. The 36-year-old’s resume is much smaller and therefore harder to poke holes in, although his current situation as offensive coordinator for the Rams isn’t so different from Hackett’s in Green Bay. He doesn’t call the plays, but head coach Sean McVay reportedly values his intelligence, organization, use of technology and his relationships with players.
Heck, O’Connell isn’t that far removed from being a player himself. I can remember him lighting up the Wyoming Cowboys during his senior year at San Diego State. He even bounced around the NFL for a few seasons.
The biggest separating factor in O’Connell is that he brings the McVay mystique to the proceedings. McVay’s coaching tree has spawned epic oaks of its own with LaFleur, Cincinnati’s head coach Zac Taylor and Chargers leading man Brandon Staley. Maybe O’Connell is the next great branch ready to take root somewhere else. It would certainly help in a loaded AFC.
But what I’ve ultimately taken away during this column is that both men could lead the Broncos and General Manager George Paton is on the right track.
O’Connell has zero experience calling plays in the NFL. I’m not convinced Hackett is any good as an offensive coordinator — the numbers certainly say he’s poor. But a great coordinator does not necessarily make a great head coach. Some of the skills cross over — decisive thinking, a strategic mind and intelligence. But charisma, organization, utilization of new technologies and relationships with players matter so much more.
Hackett doesn’t need to — and shouldn’t — call plays in Denver. There’s a 35-year-old hotshot waiting to come in and set the league on fire. I don’t even care if Rodgers and Adams end up in Denver or elsewhere. At this point, I’m not particularly interested in a 39-year-old loudmouth who can’t win in the playoffs.
It doesn’t matter that O’Connell has never called plays. He has the connections necessary to bring in a staff to do that. The Broncos need somebody who can bring players together and provide a spark for the offense.
What both these guys bring to the position is new-age thinking, leadership, a flair for offense and the ability to build towards the future of football.
Either would be an excellent choice as head coach for the Broncos.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.