Getting the call and then returning to campus to be inducted into the Colorado Mesa Hall of Honor had both of this year’s recipients taking a look back at their successful football careers.

“I’m still kind of numb. This is weird,” said Jeff Tootle, a linebacker on Mesa’s teams that played for the 1982 and 1983 NAIA national championship, finishing as runner-up both years. “I’ve always been quiet, a humble individual. You wouldn’t even know I was in the room if you didn’t know me. It’s still kind of setting in. All these years later and I’m like, hey, somebody was watching.”