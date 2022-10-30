Jeff Tootle, right, and Charles Dukes, above, were honored Saturday at halftime of Colorado Mesa’s football game as the newest members of the school’s Hall of Honor. Tootle finished with 294 tackles for the Mavericks during his playing career from 1980-83 and Dukes rushed for 2,835 yards and 28 touchdowns during his career (2001-04).
Charles Dukes waves to the crowd Saturday after being recognized for his induction into the Colorado Mesa Hall of Honor. Dukes rushed for 2,835 yards and 28 touchdowns during his career (2001-04).
Jeff Tootle smiles Saturday as he is recognized as an inductee into Colorado Mesa's Hall of Honor. Tootle finished with 294 tackles for the Mavericks during his playing career from 1980-83.
Charles Dukes is recognized Saturday for his induction into the Colorado Mesa Hall of Honor. Dukes rushed for 2,835 yards and 28 touchdowns during his career (2001-04).
Getting the call and then returning to campus to be inducted into the Colorado Mesa Hall of Honor had both of this year’s recipients taking a look back at their successful football careers.
“I’m still kind of numb. This is weird,” said Jeff Tootle, a linebacker on Mesa’s teams that played for the 1982 and 1983 NAIA national championship, finishing as runner-up both years. “I’ve always been quiet, a humble individual. You wouldn’t even know I was in the room if you didn’t know me. It’s still kind of setting in. All these years later and I’m like, hey, somebody was watching.”
Tootle, a three-time All-RMAC player, was part of the conference’s All-Century Team after recording 294 tackles, 136 solo, which is 10th in program history. He played from 1980-83.
Another key member of a playoff team, running back Charles Dukes, who rushed for 2,835 yards and 28 touchdowns during his career (2001-04), led the Mavericks into the 2003 NCAA Division II playoffs. The Mavericks lost 20-15 to Central Oklahoma at Stocker Stadium, the first home playoff game in the Mavs’ Division II history.
“I’m humbled, excited and just glad to be back,” Dukes said. “You tell stories and it’s like, I was actually OK. I tell my 13-year-old daughter and she says, ‘Yeah, yeah, Dad.’ ”
Dukes hasn’t been a stranger to campus — he was a student trustee when he was in school and is now on CMU’s board of trustees, so he’s seen the growth of the university over the years.
“The campus size itself, in terms of square footage and buildings is amazing, but also the academic programs that are so diverse ... there’s just so many different types of ways the students can now get a degree, which is fascinating and opens up so many doors for potential graduates,” Dukes said.
Tootle, who lives in Denver with his family — he has five children — got his first look at campus in several years.
“I’m jealous,” he said. “Everything is much more modern, everything’s better. The hotel, my gosh, you guys got it made. It’s not too big, not too small.”
Tootle was a two-time NAIA All-American who played for the New York Giants in 1987, appearing in three games, with one start.
“I got to live my dream for a blink of an eye, but it was good,” he said. “I was heartbroken for many years, but I finally got over it. It’s like I said, ‘Man, you were pretty fortunate, you got to live your dream, not for (as long) as what you wanted, but you got to do it, so shut up and quit whining.’ You can’t take that away from me.”
His time at Mesa was all good, he said, although it was hard at first.
“The rough time was just the transition of high school to college. It was just a little different,” he said, adding that talking about his career has his brain taking ‘mental snapshots.’ “I wasn’t really ready to go to college yet, but like I said, I had a big daddy and he told me you have to do something because you’re not coming back here.”
He’s glad his father encouraged him to attend college, and is grateful for his time in Grand Junction. The Mavericks were a competitive group of guys, he said, and didn’t always see eye to eye during practice, but on Saturday afternoons, put those scuffles aside and won a lot of games.
“We had our differences. We were competitive, we were all very competitive,” he said. “We wanted to win and Bob (Cortese, the Mavs’ Hall of Honor coach) had a lot to do with that. He instilled that in us. He’s a competitive man, too.”
Dukes, too, took advantage of every chance he got to experience life in college, even venturing onto the stage, starring in a campus production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“I did theater in high school and one of the opportunities came up,” said Dukes, a two-time RMAC All-Academic Team honoree. “I don’t think they ever did something like that on campus, in terms of that type of play, and I valued being able to do theater in high school and the opportunity to lean into not just being an athlete in college, but being able to do multiple things.”
On the field, Dukes’ rushing totals are fifth all-time and his touchdowns are seventh on the career list at Mesa. Playing the first NCAA playoff game in Grand Junction is one of his fondest memories.
“The week building up to that and having the NCAA fliers around campus and just the excitement around it, it’s like, this game is going to happen,” he said, also recalling road trips and learning how to balance long days of practice, schoolwork and social life. “The road trips from here to Chadron and Kearney and Fort Hays, those long trips on the bus, just bonding with the guys.”