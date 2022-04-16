Have a day, Brandi Haller.
The Colorado Mesa left fielder hit four home runs Friday in the Mavericks’ doubleheader sweep of CU-Colorado Springs, 10-4 and 9-1.
Haller, a redshirt junior out of Fruita Monument, hit two home runs in each game, the first a three-run shot to right-center in the first inning after Myah Arrieta hit a solo shot to get the Mavs (35-5, 27-1 RMAC) going.
Nicole Christensen followed with another home run, putting the Mavericks up 5-0 in the first.
Christensen added a two-run home run in the sixth, Haller another 3-run blast in the seventh — all of the Mavericks’ runs scored on home runs. They had only two other hits.
Paige Adair (12-1) allowed one run on two hits and struck out three in four innings and Ellie Smith picked up a three-inning save, scattering five hits and allowing three runs.
Haller drove in six of the Mavs’ 10 runs and Christensen had three RBI.
In the second game, Haller again hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Arrieta drove in one run with a base hit in the second.
Up 4-1 in the third, Haller continued to pound the ball with runners on base, driving Sarah Jorrisen home with a two-run home run, her 12th of the season, to left-center. Ally Distler’s RBI single in the fifth inning allowed the Mavericks to end the game after six innings on the run rule.
Shea Mauser (10-2) allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight in the complete game. Haller was the only Maverick with more than one hit — she went 2 for 2 with a walk, scored twice and drove in five runs. Her 12 home runs are second on the team behind Distler’s 14. She raised her RBI total to 38 and is now hitting .397.
Track & Field
Casey McDaniel won the men’s 400 meter hurdles to lead the CMU men’s team on the first day of the Maverick Invite. McDaniel finished in 54.39 seconds to edge Western Colorado Christian Byrtus (54.45).
Mark Testa won the men’s 10,000 meters (32 minutes. 51.19 seconds) and CMU took second and third in the high jump, with Zace Buckhold and Eddie Kurjak both clearing 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches. They both missed all three attempts at Colorado School of Mines’ Grant Redmond’s winning jump of 6-9 ½.
Dallas Davis III won the javelin (174-4).
On the women’s side, Joran Burnett (1:00.56) won the 400 meters and McKenna Molder (1:02.00) won the 400 hurdles.
The rest of the events are today, with track events starting at 10 a.m. and field events at 11 a.m.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 5-0 to move in the final four of the Small College Beach Volleyball Championships in Tavares, Florida.
After a 3-2 loss to Palm Beach Atlantic, the Mavericks needed a win to get into the medal round. Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer and Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann won their No. 1 and No. 2 matches, respectively, in straight sets, and Jessa Megenhardt and Jada Hall won a tough three-setter at No. 3, 21-17, 13-21, 15-7.
Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt won in straight sets at No. 4 and Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn wrapped up the sweep with a 21-15, 15-21, 15-12 win at No. 5.