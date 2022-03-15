Colorado Mesa's Kannon Handy delivers a pitch earlier this season at Bergman Field. Monday, Handy became the eighth Maverick pitcher to throw a no-hitter — the first since 2006 — when he no-hit Colorado Mines in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore left-hander tossed a no-hitter against Colorado Mines, the first no-hitter for a Maverick pitcher since 2006 and the eighth in CMU history. Lefty Luke Cheever was the last Mesa pitcher to throw a no-hitter, also against Mines in a seven-inning game.
Handy’s no-hitter was nearly a perfect game, but he walked Luke Folsom with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Handy’s pitching gem allowed the Mavs (15-5, 6-2 RMAC) to split the doubleheader with the Orediggers, winning 4-0 after losing the first game 6-5.
Handy struck out six and went to a three-ball count on only four of the 22 batters he faced. Spencer Bramwell proved Handy with the only runs he would need with a two-run home run in the second inning. Caleb Farmer added a solo home run in the third inning and Conrad Villafuerte scored on an error in the fourth. Robert Sharrar was 3 for 3 in the win.
Folsom, who finished 4 for 4, had the clutch hit for Mines (14-6, 3-5) in the first game, an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh off Gage Edwards. Trailing 6-5 in the top of the ninth, Jordan Stubbings singled to lead off the inning, but the Orediggers’ Tyler Blomster got the next three hitters out to end the game.