Chris Hanks clearly remembers win No. 1.

“I do. First win was against Southern Utah when they still had a program, they were Division I,” the Colorado Mesa baseball coach said. “It was at an opening season tournament down at Dixie State when Dixie was still a junior college. I think it was Southern Utah, Lewis and Clark and I’m not sure who else was there, but the first game was Southern Utah and we beat them 9-7. The guys gave me the game ball after the game and I still have it … somewhere.”