Chris Hanks clearly remembers win No. 1.
“I do. First win was against Southern Utah when they still had a program, they were Division I,” the Colorado Mesa baseball coach said. “It was at an opening season tournament down at Dixie State when Dixie was still a junior college. I think it was Southern Utah, Lewis and Clark and I’m not sure who else was there, but the first game was Southern Utah and we beat them 9-7. The guys gave me the game ball after the game and I still have it … somewhere.”
Nine hundred and 99 wins later, Hanks added to his game ball collection Friday when the Mavericks defeated Colorado Christian 15-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at All Star Park in Lakewood. He became the 22nd coach in Division II to reach 1,000 career wins, one of eight active Division II coaches with that milestone and one of 18 active coaches in all of NCAA baseball to win 1,000 games.
Hanks, now 1,003-391 in his 25-year career at CMU after two more lopsided wins Saturday against the Cougars, reached 1,000 faster than any coach in Division II history and quicker than any of the active NCAA coaches with that many victories.
He’s stayed occupied the past couple of weeks with the day-to-day operation of running the most successful baseball program in the RMAC and one of the best in the country, but on the eve of the milestone talked about the journey.
Under Hanks, the Mavericks have won more than 71% of their games, and in the past five years have won at a .792 rate, better than any team in Division II baseball.
The blueprint for success started with Hanks’ least successful season.
“I 2003, we finished 27-26 and interestingly enough, we almost won the conference, we lost the conference championship game that year,” Hanks said. “But we had a really slow start to the year and that year I made a big coaching mistake, probably the most profound one of my career.”
He had a team loaded with Division I transfers and veteran players. With only 24 days to practice in the fall, Hanks opted to scrimmage nearly every day.
“I remember clearly saying before we started, this is a really talented group, they’re experienced, we don’t need to worry about fundamentals, they just need game reps,” Hanks said. “So 21 of the 24 days that we had, we just scrimmaged. That’s all we did. As it turned out in the spring it was a very fundamentally unsound team, and that was the result of coaching more than the players.”
That team also struggled with chemistry, and, Hanks said, had players more interested in getting drafted than playing for the team.
“As a staff we said that can never happen again,” Hanks said. “We’re never going to ignore fundamentals again, and that’s when we developed our program covenant.”
The covenant is a live document, not a set of rules, Hanks said, but a guide of expectations of how the program is run for players and coaches alike. It can change every year, with every coach and player having a say in what is and isn’t included.
“Ranging from how we operate and treat one another to how we’re not going to make excuses,” Hanks said. “In our program, one of the biggest cardinal rules is you’re not allowed to transfer blame. You can’t blame the sun, the wind, the field, the umpire or anything else. That’s probably one of the most powerful things, getting kids to buy into that.”
Every player has a copy of the covenant in his locker, but it doesn’t just stay there collecting dust. An aspect will be discussed during team meetings throughout the season, and Hanks can see the effect it’s had on his teams since it was introduced to the 2004 team.
“The expectations and standards are very well known,” he said. “They’re non-negotiable, but they’re not anything unreasonable, it’s just about this is the level we’re going to operate at professionally, ethically, morally, whatever it is, this is how we’re going to treat other people and this is how we’re going to function.”
He knows when players have accepted the covenant when he hears one player tell another, perhaps new to the program, “We don’t do that here.”
Since that 2003 season, the Mavericks have won 15 RMAC championships, including the past 10, reached the NCAA tournament every year except one (not including the 2020 COVID-scrubbed season) and played in the Division II World Series four times, with two runner-up finishes.
In Hanks’ tenure, the Mavericks have never finished below second in the conference.
And yes, fundamentals are not only stressed throughout fall practice, but every practice in the spring.
Another reason for Hanks’ success, he’s quick to point out, is his coaching staff.
Associate head coach Sean McKinney was the Mavs’ starting second baseman in 2005-06, then joined the coaching staff in 2008. Steve Woytek was a senior on Hanks’ first team and was on the coaching staff until this season, resigning to become the athletic director at Grand Junction High School. Two assistants pre-date Hanks taking over in 1999. Pitching coach Jeff Rodgers is in his 27th season, Phil McCowen in his 28th. Mark Vig was hired to replace Woytek this season after coaching the past nine seasons at Metro State and Regis.
“Thinking of Jeff Rodgers and Steve Woytek, Sean McKinney, Phil McCowen, the coaches that have been here through the majority of the duration, just thinking of the hours and the sacrifice and commitment they put forth,” Hanks said. “They’re a part of this, too.”
Hanks was an assistant on Joe Giarratano’s staff and promoted when Giarratano was hired at Air Force. At first, then-Athletic Director Doug Schakel related Saturday, it was an interim appointment, because he wanted to get to know Hanks better. About three weeks later, Schakel said, a group of baseball players came to his office and told him Hanks was the man for the job.
“I was really moved by their gesture,” Schakel wrote in a text. “I lifted the interim tag the next day.”
The baseball program has a strong alumni base, with several in the Denver area attending the games to share in the milestone, along with Hanks’ baseball-loving family. His wife, Nikki, and their daughters, Kylie and Natalie, will be bundled up in the stands, and their son, Jared, is a catcher for the Mavericks.
Ever since they were toddlers, the girls, who played tennis at Grand Junction and are now students at CMU, have watched every pitch during games, not running through the stands at Suplizio Field like so may kids, even during long doubleheaders.
He recalled 2019, when the Mavs went to the World Series and Nikki couldn’t make the trip until later in the week. Jared was playing on a travel team, so the girls traveled with the team.
“I still remember Kylie with a glove, catching for McKinney when he’s hitting ground balls and a ball being thrown in and she dropped it,” Hanks said. “I remember Spencer Bramwell yelling ‘Hey, stone hands!’ That was a really fun time.”
And it was special for him to share the moment with Jared, who has battled injuries this season, but works as the Mavs’ bullpen catcher to get pitchers ready. In the eighth inning of the milestone victory, Jared pinch-hit, drawing a walk, and caught the bottom of the inning.
“I purposely never coached or helped coach any of his Little League teams or travel ball teams,” Hanks said. “I just watched. I wanted him to have his own experience without his dad out there and now I’m getting the chance to coach him.”
Hanks has become a mentor not only to his players, but other coaches in the CMU athletic department.
Football coach Miles Kochevar has adopted Hanks’ belief that the Mavs need to “out-team” their opponents, going back to a covenant expectation to play for one another and the team, not for themselves.
That mentoring stems from the coaches he’s had, from his dad, Bill, to Southern Idaho legend Jim “Skip” Walker and his minor league managers.
Tom Petroff, who was the director of minor league development with Detroit, knew Hanks wanted to coach, and gave him some sage advice: “He goes, ‘Chris, if you’re gonna coach, you’re gonna have to come up with 20 different ways to explain every skill.’ I said really? Why is that? He said, ‘Because you’re going to deal with at least 20 different guys with 20 different learning styles and not everybody is going to respond to how you coach an aspect of hitting. They’re not going to understand it the same way.’ ”
After an arm injury ended his pro career, Hanks, who grew up on the Western Slope, graduating from Roaring Fork High School and was drafted out of the College of Southern Idaho, he finished school and started coaching as an assistant on the football and baseball teams at CMU. He earned his master’s in physical education/pedagogy at Northern Colorado.
He’s used that degree in pedagogy, the method and practice of teaching, to his advantage.
“I like coaching coaches, I enjoy that,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, even more than coaching baseball, I enjoy team-building, I enjoy coaching coaches, I enjoy studying leadership.
“That’s probably my favorite thing of all, more than coaching hitting or in a game, is trying to figure that stuff out. And then when you think you’ve kind of got it figure out, something changes or you figure, well, I was close to right, but not exactly. It’s always evolving.
“What I’ve found in coaching is when kids know the expectation, they generally will reach it.”