PUEBLO — Typically, the name Hanks brings a lot of success for teams based in Grand Junction. That was the case at the Class 4A girls tennis state as Kylie Hanks and Natalie Hanks battled their way into the No. 1 doubles semifinals.
After beating the Ponderosa tandem of Riley Teague and London Hunter, they went and did something that not many teams could do on the first day of the tournament Friday: they got a win over Mullen. They beat Brooklyn Hanley and Parker Durand 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second day of the event, which is being played at Pueblo City Park.
“They were a great team,” Natalie said. “It was really tough. I was exhausted. We were nervous coming to state because there are all these strong Denver teams, but we pulled through and fought our hardest.”
And they did it together. It’s not uncommon to see siblings share the court as a doubles team, and in the case of the Hanks sisters, it paid off in a big way. Kylie had been to state before as a No. 1 doubles player and, with Lauren Lewis, advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Golden.
Having her sister at her side had a bit of a different feel.
“We know each other a lot, especially in the way that we play,” Kylie said. “That can be a negative too, but we do it. We get along pretty well.”
The Tigers had a lot of hope in the No. 1 singles position as sophomore Emma Aubert had all the makings of a semifinal player. She looked strong in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Pueblo West’s McKenna Lough.
The quarterfinals turned out to be another story. Cheyenne Mountain’s Maya Michalski cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win that ended Aubert’s run at a state title.
“She was just really good,” Aubert said. “I have no excuses. She played great and it was a lot of fun and I was just happy that we got to come out. Last year, we only got two matches.”
Aubert looks the part of a player that will make noise in Pueblo for the next couple seasons as she uses the experience she gained this year and builds on it for the future.
“It’s all about practice and getting those tough matches,” Aubert said. “I got to play a lot of people (this year) but it’s about seeing different faces. You have to be able to practice against different styles of games.”
The Tigers have two positions in the semifinals as Emma Rose and Lizzie Ballard beat Silver Creek and Kent Denver to advance to the second day.
Freshman Emma Thompson beat Coronado’s Margot Ane in the first round of the No. 2 singles bracket before falling to Palmer Ridge’s Tessa Rothwell. Charlie King also advanced to the quarterfinals before getting beat 6-3, 6-3 by Kent Denver’s Annika Berry.
Overall, the Tigers finished with nine team points on the day and will be able to get more on Saturday with the two semifinal matches that will be played.
Grand Junction Central’s No. 4 doubles team of Adi Hill and Emma Wallit won a three-set thriller over Pueblo West to advance to quarterfinals before losing 6-4, 7-6 (2) to Cheyenne Mountain.
Fruita Monument competed in the 5A tournament, going 0-4.
Abby Deeths lost 6-2, 6-0 to Lakewood’s Mikaela Haas in No. 2 singles, Jaidynn Maynard lost 6-1, 6-3 to Ralston Valley’s Samantha Sedillo in No. 3 singles, Emily Leane and Savanna Mattas lost 6-1, 7-6 to Poudre’s Ally Meland and Madeleine Colbert in No. 2 doubles, and Emily Richardson and Abby Hawkins lost 7-5, 6-2 to Legacy’s Kady Vu and Emily Smith in No. 4 doubles.
Girls Soccer
Elese Stone, Jamisen Geoffrion and Tese Balding scored for Palisade in a 3-1 win at Summit to finish the regular season 6-4 in the Western Slope League.
BOYS LACROSSE
Chase Vanderhofven scored three goals and Parker Stanfield scored two in Grand Junction’s 6-5 win over Durango at Canyon View Park. The Tigers improved to 3-6 in the Mountain League.