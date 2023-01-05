Fiesta Bowl Football

The Associated Press

If Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, it would cost $2.25 million to buy him out of his contract with the Wolverines. The former 49ers coach, who was 44-19-1 in four seasons, would be a good choice for the Broncos’ ownership group to hire and turn around the franchise.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

There’s a beautiful, old-school simplicity to the way Jerry Rosburg managed the Denver Broncos last week.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten called plays. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak was on the sideline, coaching the quarterbacks. Montrell Washington was finally, mercifully, benched. Rosburg spent the entire week preaching the importance of fundamentals, cohesion and hard work. No exceptions. It was like the clock was rolled back 10 years in Dove Volley to a different era of coaching platitudes.