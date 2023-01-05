Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
If Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, it would cost $2.25 million to buy him out of his contract with the Wolverines. The former 49ers coach, who was 44-19-1 in four seasons, would be a good choice for the Broncos’ ownership group to hire and turn around the franchise.
There’s a beautiful, old-school simplicity to the way Jerry Rosburg managed the Denver Broncos last week.
Offensive coordinator Justin Outten called plays. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak was on the sideline, coaching the quarterbacks. Montrell Washington was finally, mercifully, benched. Rosburg spent the entire week preaching the importance of fundamentals, cohesion and hard work. No exceptions. It was like the clock was rolled back 10 years in Dove Volley to a different era of coaching platitudes.
And the craziest thing is that it almost worked. The Broncos led the Chiefs deep into a game that mattered for playoff seeding. Russell Wilson played relatively well only one week removed from arguably the worst game of his career. The defense was fairly stout for matching up against perhaps the most dynamic play-making quarterback in the league.
There’s the tiniest, most irrational part of me that believes Rosburg could be the long-term answer for coaching the Denver Broncos.
But you have to be realistic about these things. Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are reportedly both eager to return to the NFL and the Walton-Penner ownership group has the deepest pockets in professional sports.
So, if money isn’t an issue, which coach is the best?
If you’re aiming for likability, Payton is the easy pick. He can throw a temper tantrum as well as any other coach but genuinely seems like a nice guy. He’s an excellent offensive mind — if somewhat over-infatuated with the passing game — who put together one magical season before repeatedly failing to reach those heights again.
That’s not a knock on Payton. It’s a rare thing to win a Super Bowl ring and even rarer to make a return trip. But it does set up probably the biggest legitimate criticism of Payton’s time in the league: When his Hall of Fame quarterback (Drew Brees) retired and a salary cap mess (that Payton helped create) exploded, the coach walked away.
Payton’s also still technically under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that wants to bring him on board will have to spend draft capital to do it. That’s something Denver is already light on, especially considering the Saints will reportedly be looking for at least one first-round pick for the coaches’ rights.
Harbaugh, meanwhile, can be brought to Denver with a simple and remarkably inexpensive buyout. Ownership would have to shell out $2.25 million to pry Harbaugh from Michigan, the corporate bigwig equivalent of beer money scooped from under couch cushions.
Personally, Harbaugh’s schtick has worn thin. His yappy dog sideline routines are tired. His treatment of Alex Smith was disappointing and his personal politics sometimes rub me the wrong way.
But I’m smart enough to spot a winner. That’s what Harbaugh has done, repeatedly, in various locales. He delivered the University of San Diego its first conference title in 2005, 12 years after it made the jump to the FCS level. He was 29-6 across three seasons.
During his first year at Stanford, he navigated the sky-high academic standards and was able to recruit a team that upset the juggernaut USC. His team was 41-point underdogs prior to the game and it’s still the largest upset in college football history. In 2009, after two middling seasons, Harbaugh gave the Cardinal its first bowl game appearance since 2001. The next year, Stanford finished 12-1 with their only loss coming against top-ranked Oregon. They won the Orange Bowl and four days later Harbaugh left for the NFL.
In that first season, Harbaugh took a team that went a decade without a winning season and finished 13-3 (with a special guest appearance from Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator).
Mistreatment of Smith aside, Harbaugh reached the Super Bowl in his second season and, during his third season, made the NFC championship for the third consecutive year.
After one 8-8 season, power politics took over and Harbaugh was let go. The Niners fell into obscurity for another five years and the coach landed at Michigan, his alma mater.
In Ann Arbor, as he has done again and again, Harbaugh took a team in shambles and built a winner. Outside of a COVID-shorted 2020, he’s only had winning seasons at Michigan and the Wolverines are back-to-back Big Ten champions. He was one wild play away from coaching for a national championship after Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in a crazy Fiesta Bowl.
Harbaugh has the benefit of taking teams in the dumpster and emerging with winners. Often very quickly. Despite all the Broncos’ struggles this season, they’re really not that far away. Should Denver lose to the Los Angeles Chargers by one score this weekend, they’ll set an NFL record. The Broncos have lost nine games by eight points or fewer, and five by a field goal.
That’s not a disaster. That’s a team on the brink of success, they just need the right man leading the charge.
You may not like him, but Harbaugh is the guy to put the Broncos over the top.