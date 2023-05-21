Blinn College (Texas) coach Dusty Hart is familiar with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, having won a title in 2008 with Grayson College (Texas). In his first season with the Buccaneers, Hart has a solid, freshman-dominated team ready to play in Grand Junction. Marshall Lipsey, below right, is one of several Division I transfers on the Blinn team. Lipsey came from TCU and is hitting .318 with 10 home runs, 76 runs scored and 46 RBI. Cody Pfeffer, below left, is one of the top arms in the bullpen for the Buccaneers. Pfeffer is 5-2 with four saves, an 0.82 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
Brandon Bishop is one of several Division I transfers playing this season for Blinn College (Texas). Bishop came from Texas A&M and is hitting .357 with 72 runs scored for the Buccaneers entering the JUCO World Series.
Cody Pfeffer is one of the top arms in the bullpen for the Blinn College (Texas) Buccaneers. Entering the JUCO World Series, Pfeffer is 5-2 with four saves, an 0.82 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
Blinn College (Texas) coach Dusty Hart is familiar with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, having won a title in 2008 with Grayson College (Texas). In his first season with the Buccaneers, Hart has a solid, freshman-dominated team ready to play in Grand Junction.
Getting Kaden Dydalewiscz back from an injury late in the season helped Blinn College (Texas) qualify for the JUCO World Series. Dydalewiscz is 6-0 with a 3.14 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Marshall Lipsey is one of several Division I transfers on the Blinn College (Texas) team. Lipsey came from TCU and is hitting .318 with 10 home runs, 76 runs scored and 46 RBI.
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Sam Crain is one of the players who followed coach Dusty Hart from Grayson College (Texas) to Blinn College (Texas). The move paid off as Crain and the Buccaneers advanced to the JUCO World Series.
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Tanner Reaves is the big bat in the middle of the lineup for Blinn College (Texas). Reaves leads the Buccaneers in home runs (15) and RBI (68) and is hitting .423 entering the JUCO World Series.
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Tate Bethel is one of the players who followed coach Dusty Hart from Grayson to Blinn. The move paid off as Bethel and the Buccaneers advanced to the JUCO World Series.
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
Joe Alberico/Blinn College
The Blinn College (Texas) dugout watches the action on the diamond during a game this season.
Dusty Hart spent a lot of sleepless nights since 2011 trying to figure out how to get his baseball team back to Grand Junction.
“It’s been a ghost chasing me for a long time,” said Hart, the longtime coach at Grayson County College (Texas), who won the national title in 2008. “I’m not getting any younger and I probably didn’t appreciate it as much. We got pretty spoiled with all the trips there. I’m going to soak it all in. My kids are grown and they’ll be able to come out and remember it this time.”
But they’ll remember it wearing the royal blue of Blinn College, not the navy and gray of Grayson.
Hart, who played at Grayson and later became an assistant coach and then the head coach, was hired as the skipper at Blinn in July.
“I couldn’t turn it down, what they were willing to invest in the program and invest in me and my family,” Hart said. “It was just an opportunity. In the Texas baseball world, Blinn has always been considered one of the top jobs and as soon as it opened up, it was intriguing.”
The school put $5 million into renovating its stadium, including a new clubhouse, and the fact that he’s now “smack—dab in the middle of the hotbed of Texas baseball,” Hart jumped at the chance.
All but a handful of his players are Texans, and a few of his players followed him from Grayson.
He retained most of the freshmen who had signed with Blinn, but few of the players who were there last season.
“We ended up keeping most of the guys that had signed with Blinn, because I felt that was the right thing to do. Whether it was right or wrong, who knows, but I didn’t want to go cutting anybody’s scholarship,” he said. “I did let the guys go, the returners from Blinn. It was just a situation where they didn’t have a real good season last year (15-34) and I just felt like everybody needed a fresh start.”
He wasn’t sure how his club would come together in the fall, and at the semester brought in a few NCAA Division I players that immediately helped right the ship.
“Getting those guys at Christmas was huge,” he said. “Everybody kept telling me, oh, it’s gonna take time, it’s gonna take time. Well, no it’s not. This is junior college, man, we get guys whenever. Our job is to accumulate as much talent as we can and then throw them out there and let them compete and see who ends up on top at the end and hopefully they support each other.”
And that’s what happened with Blinn (44-13). The Buccaneers meshed, got better as the season went along and are riding a 10-game winning streak entering the JUCO World Series.
“There’s some guys who aren’t playing all the time who still are bought in and supporting the guys that do play. We tell them all the time, whether you’re playing, not playing, whether you agree with our decisions or not, your end goal is the same. Your end goal is to play in the Big 12 or the SEC or professional baseball. If you pout or are upset, we all know where that road leads, but if you keep working, keep your head down, eventually that work’s gonna pay off.”
Much of the lineup has changed since the start of the season, with the coaches determining they needed to become a defensive—minded team.
“We felt like the offense was good enough that if we just figured out how to make plays, routine plays, and play good defense, that we were going to be all right,” Hart said. “It’s a pretty well—rounded lineup. We’ve got some speed, we’ve got some guys that can run the ball out of the yard. I would say gritty. If you would ask me for one word that would define our offense, it’s just gritty. There’s really no easy outs.”
Marshall Lipsey transferred from Texas Christian, Brandon Bishop from Texas A&M and Ayan Scott from Dallas Baptist.
Scott is one of the Bucs’ leading hitters at .357, Lipsey is hitting .318 with 10 home runs and has scored 76 runs and Bishop is hitting .355 and has scored 72 runs.
Pitcher Kaden Dydalewicz came over from Texas A&M and Sam Crain came to Blinn from Grayson along with catcher Ian Collier, outfielder Cam Wheeler and pitcher/infielder Tate Bethel.
“He (Dydalewicz) and Sam are two of our best arms and we pretty much played the whole season without them. They were both hurt early and they missed the entire middle part of the season,” Hart said. “We got them back, I think it was maybe three, four weeks left in the season. Getting those two arms back for the postseason run, you couldn’t ask for better timing.”
That took some pressure off the bullpen, which is led by Cody Pfeffer, who is 5—2 with four saves and a 0.82 ERA. Hunter Bond also has four saves with a 2.97 ERA. Bethel will come in from shortstop to relieve an is 1—0 with one save in 22 1/3 innings.
“He was one of my best relievers last year at Grayson,” Hart said. “We used him pretty much every day. We haven’t had to use him a much this year.”
So with a stout defense, gritty offense and solid pitching staff, the freshman—heavy Bucs (only seven sophomores) have turned things around in one season under Hart.
“We’re very mature for being as many freshmen as we’ve got,” Hart said. “They’re pretty even—keeled. We call it a slow heart rate. There’s bound to be some nerves, so we want to get them all on that mound as soon as we can.”
He knows they’ll be excited to see the mountains, and snow, and all the activities that come with qualifying for JUCO, including the big crowds. And Hart wants them to enjoy all that, then get back to playing baseball.
“To me, it’s one of those deals, you can either embrace it, or you can be scared of it,” he said. “The more people in the stands, that’s when it’s time to put on a show. Go show everybody how good you are. I think that’s the way you have to attack it.”