Dusty Hart spent a lot of sleepless nights since 2011 trying to figure out how to get his baseball team back to Grand Junction.

“It’s been a ghost chasing me for a long time,” said Hart, the longtime coach at Grayson County College (Texas), who won the national title in 2008. “I’m not getting any younger and I probably didn’t appreciate it as much. We got pretty spoiled with all the trips there. I’m going to soak it all in. My kids are grown and they’ll be able to come out and remember it this time.”