Make it 6 for 6 — Colorado Mesa’s Ammar Hassan won his sixth national diving championship Saturday night, sweeping both boards for the third year, the only diver in Division II history to achieve that feat.
Hassan, a junior from Egypt, won the men’s 1-meter diving title by more than 20 points, scoring 568.50 points in the finals. Cade Hammond of the University of Indy was second with 545.95 points.
Technically, Hassan has two more years to compete, because this season does not count against athletes’ eligibility after seasons were shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The men’s team finished 11th overall with 136 points. Mahmoud Elgayar finished 11th in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 59.69 seconds.
The women’s team placed 12th with 159 points, led by Lily Borgenheimer, who placed fifth in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.84). Katerina Matoskova was 11th in the 200 backstroke (1:59.85). The 400 freestyle relay team of Lauren White, Kelsea Wright, Matoskova and Elsa Huebsch was 13th (3:28.62).
Baseball
The second-ranked Mavericks won a pair of one-run games, but in very different fashion.
Colorado Mesa (12-1, 9-0 RMAC) beat No. 14 CU-Colorado Springs 7-6 and 15-14 in Colorado Springs. In the opener, CMU scored runs in each of the first three innings to go up 7-4 and held on as the Mountain Lions (7-4, 3-4) rallied, cutting the lead to one on a fifth-inning home run.
Frankie Fitzgerald came on in relief of Ryan Day in the final two innings and shut down the Mountain Lions, who had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the seventh.
The Mountain Lions put both runners in motion, but Fitzgerald struck out Aaron Faragallah and catcher Spencer Bramwell threw out Jake Anderson trying to steal second to end the game.
Haydn McGeary and Chase Hamilton each hit home runs for the Mavs in the first game.
The second game was an all-out slugfest, with the teams combining for 29 runs on 32 hits, including nine home runs.
Trevin Reynolds had a rare rough outing, allowing 10 runs on nine hits through 4 2/3 innings, including six runs in the second.
The Mavericks erupted for nine runs in the fourth, and after UCCS reclaimed the lead 12-0 with another six-spot in the fifth, the Mavericks scored five in the sixth. It was tied 14-14 going into the seventh inning, and Tyler Parker hit a leadoff home run to center.
McGeary doubled, and with one out, Jordan Stubbings walked, but the Mavs couldn’t get another run home.
Anthony Durbano, though, got his first win of the season by striking out the side in the seventh, facing the top of the UCCS batting order. Durbano recorded every out of his two innings via the strikeout.
Softball
Lauren Wedman’s 5-for-5 performance in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Adams State tied a school record for hits in a single game.
Wedman finished the doubleheader 6 for 7, drove in three runs and scored six in the No. 22 Mavericks’ 12-4, 14-6 sweep of the Grizzlies. The sweep improved CMU to 10-0.
A five-run fourth inning propelled the Mavericks in the first game, with Ellie Smith and Nicole Christensen each hitting home runs and Shea Mauser throwing a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Paige Adair.
Wedman hit a pair of home runs in the second game, giving her six this season, Ally Distler hit her second of the season and Christensen her third.
Wedman’s second home run, a line shot to center, ended the game on the run rule in the sixth inning.
Christensen drove in three runs and second baseman Aislyn Sharp finished the day 4 for 5.
Ellie Smith got the win in relief of Mauser, scattering four hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.