College Swimming & Diving
Hassan is national diver of the year
After sweeping both national diving titles for the third year, Colorado Mesa’s Ammar Hassan was selected the Division II men’s diver of the year by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.
Hassan is the first Division II diver to win both the 1-meter and 3-meter titles in three consecutive national championships. He is one of 13 Mavericks on the swimming and diving team to earn All-America honors by the coaches, based on their finishes at nationals. The Mavericks had 44 total honors, 15 on the first team and 29 on the second team.
Wrestling
Magana, Pipher nab RMAC honors
Colorado Mesa earned two top honors from the RMAC on Wednesday, with Daniel Magana the conference co-freshman of the year and Chuck Pipher the coach of the year.
In all, six CMU wrestlers made the all-conference team, led by 165-pound national champion Fred Green, who finished his final season 12-1. He’s the second national champion since CMU reinstated the sport in 2006.
Also on the first team are Magana, who was 5-4 at 141 pounds and placed third in the Super Regional tournament, and Donnie Negus, the Super Regional champion at 197 pounds who finished 12-3.
Cian Apple (125) and Nolan Krone (184) made the second team after third-place finishes at the Super Regional.
Krone (3.43, mechanical engineering technology) and Negus (3.69, fitness and health promotion/exercise science) made the all-academic first team, with Seth Latham, Kash Anderson, Erik Contreras, Bracken Lovell, Magana, Collin Metzgar and Dylan Ranieri on the honor roll.