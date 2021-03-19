Ammar Hassan is five for five.
The Colorado Mesa junior won his fifth NCAA Division II diving championship on Thursday, leading all four CMU divers who placed in the top eight.
Hassan, who is from 6th of October, Egypt, scored 560.95 points to easily win the 3-meter title — Ben Rader of the University of Indy was second with 521 points.
Hassan has dominated Division II diving the past four years — winning every national championship contested since 2019 — and owns the national scoring record on the 3-meter board, 624.80 points, set in 2018, his freshman season.
He won both the 3-meter and 1-meter championships that year and in 2019, and was the top qualifier last year when the championships were canceled.
Isaiah Cheeks placed fourth with 501.30 points, just ahead of teammate Chandler Livingston, who was fifth with 46.85 points. Tanner Belliston was seventh with 479 points. The divers scored 61 points for CMU.
Mahmoud Elgayar was 15th in the men’s 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 49.23 seconds and Matheus Laperreire placed 15th in the men’s 200 free in 1:38.25.
For the women, sophomore Lauren White placed fifth in the women’s 200-yard freestyle, touching in 1:49.72, with junior Kelsea Wright placing 18th in 1:51.20.
Robyn Naze was 14th in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:13.91. Lily Borgenheimer was 13th in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2:03.99.
The women’s 200 medley relay team of Elsa Huebsch, Borgenheimer, Kelsea Wright and White placed 10th in 1:43.07.