Alex Wagner credits COVID quarantine last summer for improving her basketball skills. She had a private coach, Colorado Mesa women’s basketball coach Taylor Wagner, aka, Dad.
“For me, he’s really just been working with me to be a better player and work on my moves and just being more aggressive,” the sophomore on the Central High School girls basketball team said. “This summer was nice being home with COVID, we were just outside paying basketball.”
She and her younger sister, Brynn, a freshman, spent the summer in the backyard getting tutored by their father. Ball handling, post moves, shooting, defensive drills — you name it, they worked on it. Alex, a 5-foot-8 forward, moved into the starting lineup this season and is more aggressive on both ends of the floor. Brynn, a 5-6 freshman guard, comes off the bench, bringing instant energy and outside scoring.
“Quarantine was good for us. Every day, we were doing stuff,” Taylor Wagner said. “I had the time (with CMU’s summer camps canceled) and it was fun for me. There wasn’t a night go by where they weren’t playing one-on-one.”
Being the daughter of a college coach has its advantages — Grand Junction senior Maya DeGeorge soaks up information from her father, CMU men’s coach Mike DeGeorge.
“I learned my work ethic from him for sure,” Maya DeGeorge said. “He’s there whenever I need him.”
The expectations that come with being the daughter of a successful college coach might be daunting, but the girls see it as an advantage.
“I think we know what it takes, so that pushes us even more to be the best we can possibly be,” Brynn Wagner said. “It definitely drives me, because I know I have something that other girls don’t, so I’m going to use that to my advantage.”
Midweek games are a little more special, since their dads usually don’t have conflicting games or are on the road.
“It’s always special when he shows up to our games and we see him up there in the stands,” Brynn Wagner said.
Maya DeGeorge sees her dad a little more often at weekend games, since Mike can catch her game before heading to Brownson Arena for the Mavs’ tipoff.
”He gets to what he can, so it’s really nice this season we are playing a lot during the week, so he’s been able to come a lot,” she said
At home, they’ll talk basketball, but it’s not just X’s and O’s.
“We talk about what they can control and how they can improve,” Taylor Wagner said. “I try not to be the coach, I just see the things that they could improve on themselves and what they can add value to. I think that’s the best thing that I can do as a dad and as a coach is to try to support what’s being taught in their practices and games.”
The DeGeorge family also talks basketball, but her father’s advice is based on what she can do to improve.
”It doesn’t really interfere a lot, because I just follow the concept with Coach Pro (Sam Provenza), and then my dad will give me, like, fundamental and technical errors, like pointers,” Maya said.
Both college coaches play the role of supportive dad at high school games. In fact, the Wagner girls said, their dad isn’t the one in the family who gets worked up at their games.
“I think he calms Mom down,” Alex said with a laugh.