Fruita Monument High School officials are juggling the resumption of fall sports with searching for a new boys basketball coach.
Ryan Hayden, whose teams won three Southwestern League titles in four years at Fruita, resigned on Monday.
“Todd (McClaskey, Fruita Monument’s principal) and I were blown away when Ryan sent in his resignation,” Fruita Athletic Director Denny Squibb said Thursday afternoon.
Parents of Fruita Monument players circulated a petition, dated July 20 and obtained by The Daily Sentinel, complaining about Hayden and requesting “administration to remove the current head coach and replace with a staff that will follow the code of ethics set forth by both CHSAA and the Staff Code of Conduct for D51 schools in Mesa County.”
Squibb said he could not discuss personnel matters, but noted replacing Hayden won’t be easy. Hayden doesn’t teach, and Fruita Monument doesn’t have a teaching position open.
“When you don’t have a teaching position it makes it pretty difficult,” Squibb said. “That’s a sign of the times, and it’s hard.”
Hayden, who could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon, is a 2000 graduate of Palisade High School, where he was an all-state player. He was an assistant for the Bulldogs for 10 years before being hired as the Central boys head coach in 2011.
Squibb was the AD at Palisade when Hayden was a student and later an assistant coach, and recommended him for the Central job. He hired Hayden at Fruita to replace Billy Dreher.
Hayden took a Central team that was 0-24 in his first season (2012) to the 2016 Class 5A state playoffs. The Wildcats won the Southwestern League title in each of Hayden’s first three seasons and won its first two Class 5A playoff games in 2018 before losing to ThunderRidge in the Sweet 16.
With a relatively young team featuring only two seniors, the Wildcats slumped in the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season, going 6-7, 3-5 in league play.
Squibb is reaching out to his contacts to try to find the Wildcats a new coach on relatively short notice — classes in District 51 begin Monday.
“We lost a great coach, in my opinion,” Squibb said.