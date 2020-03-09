Jordyn Hays shows up early to practice and stays late. Those extra swings in the batting cage are paying off.
The sophomore catcher out of Central High School is hitting .341 for the Colorado Mesa softball team. Half of her hits are for extra bases, three home runs, three doubles and one triple in 19 games. She’s started behind the plate in 14 games, and CMU (16-6, 10-2 RMAC) is 12-2 in those games.
“I think a lot has to do with me coming in early and staying after, gaining my confidence and relaxing at the plate,” Hays said, “and making those minor adjustments.”
She’s also made an adjustment from her freshman season, when she was trying to figure out her role, which is normal the first year out of high school. She caught in 21 games her freshman season, playing behind All-American Kaila Jacobi, and hit .301 in 38 games with four home runs, six doubles and 23 RBI.
Even though she was figuring out the difference between high school and college softball, Hays started her career off with a bang last season. Her first hit was a two-run home run.
“It’s nice to get to know all the girls. I’ve gotten closer to the girls and it’s made it more fun on and off the field,” she said. “Last year I was a little more nervous because I wasn’t as close to the girls but this year we have a lot of chemistry and it makes it easier.”
Six of her extra-base hits have come when she’s caught, including all three home runs. Two came in the same game against Chadron State, a first-inning solo home run and later a three-run shot in a 13-3 win, and she hit another Sunday in an 11-0 win over Colorado School of Mines.
When she catches, she’s driven in 13 runs and she’s also been adept at handling the pitchers.
As a staff, the CMU pitchers have an RMAC-leading 2.38 ERA, with Shea Mauser second in the conference at 2.03 and Ellie Smith third at 2.31. Paige Adair threw a one-hitter Sunday with Hays behind the plate and has dropped her ERA to 2.84.
Mesa also has the most dangerous hitter in the conference, and among the best in the nation, in first baseman Ann- Marie Torres. She leads all active players in Division II with 59 career doubles and 221 career RBI. Torres trails former teammate Brooke Hodgson in the RMAC record book in both (71 doubles, 291 RBI). She’s also drawn 115 walks in her career, a program record and is third all-time in the conference.
Torres’ prowess at the plate affects the rest of the Mavericks, who feed off the three-time All-American.
“It helps we have great hitters around Ann, too,” senior outfielder Hailey Hinson said. “Bailey (Kleespies) is having a great season, they don’t want to throw to Bailey. When Camryn (Mullen) was on fire, they didn’t want to throw to her either, so I think we have a tough lineup and they have to pick their poison. Everybody’s going to get maybe one or two good pitches to hit in an at-bat so we have to be aggressive.”
Hays has emerged as one of those big hitters around Torres, hitting anywhere from fourth to eighth in the order.
“Ann is a leader on the field, so when she hits the ball it motivates everybody else and it just goes from there,” Hays said. “I also am starting to focus more than I ever have.”
CMU is hitting .337 as a team and seemed to hit its stride last week in a sweep at CSU-Pueblo. Mesa hit .315 with 10 doubles and four home runs (all by Torres, the RMAC and national player of the week) and outscored the T-Wolves 28-12.
Although the Mavericks dropped two games to Mines on Saturday, they came back with a pair of run-rule shutout wins on Sunday and hit .359 on the weekend, outscoring the Orediggers 22-7.
“It’s nice to see the girls kind of settling in and other girls stepping up when they come in and get opportunities and making those adjustments at the plate that we want to and understanding where we’re getting pitched and understanding more of a solidified approach at the plate,” coach Erik Kozel said. “It’s starting to come around and it’s really nice to see.”