The final two spots in the Class 5A state golf tournament from the Southern Regional came down to a five-man playoff Monday at Spring Valley Golf Club in Parker.
Two of those five players were freshmen from Fruita Monument, who just missed out on their first state tournament berths.
Kade Hayward, Fruita’s senior leader, was safely in his third state tournament with an 80, earning the eighth individual spot, but freshmen Dillon Jones and Ky Korte, only two more strokes back, were sent out for a playoff with Alex Burns and Ian Hunn of Fort Collins and Nathan Kim of Rock Canyon.
Burns and Hunn both had par putts, putting their approaches either on or close to the green on the first playoff hole. Jones and Korte were off the green and both bogeyed the playoff hole, leaving them as alternates for state.
“These two freshmen have been great all year long and they played great,” Fruita Monument coach Dave Fox said. “Kade made it to his third state tournament and I’m really happy for him.”
In the Northern Regional at Coal Creek Golf Course in Louisville, Grand Junction freshman Jack Kaul shot a 4-over-par 76 to tie for seventh overall and qualify for his first state tournament.
Central and Palisade play today in the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Cobble Creek in Montrose.
Softball
Montrose claimed a 7-6 victory over Palisade.
Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate hit a two-run home run and added a double for the Bulldogs (11-4), who play Horizon and Green Mountain on Friday at the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park.
All four District 51 teams are in the tournament along with Conifer and Castle View. Games are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.