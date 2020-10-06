Kade Hayward shot 7-over-par 78 on Monday and is tied for 16th place after the first round of the Class 5A state golf championship at The Club at Rolling Hills in Golden.
The Fruita Monument junior played the back nine first and made the turn at 6-over, but played well on the front nine, with a birdie on No. 1, a 521-yard par-5, and also birdied No. 6, a 394-yard par-4, to card a 1-over 37. He’s five strokes back of leaders Graham Dzenglewski of Arapahoe and Wesley Erling of Pine Creek, who shot 2-over 73.
Fruita teammate Josh Stouder shot an 81, going 3-over on the back nine, then birdied No. 1, but struggled down the stretch for a 43.
Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr shot an 85, starting out with a birdie on his first hole, No. 10, but shot 4-over 39 his first nine holes and finished the second nine at 46.
Dylan Beagle of Grand Junction, in his first state tournament, shot an opening-round 90.
In the Class 4A state tournament at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Montrose is in fourth place in the team standings, but the Indians’ Jordan Jennings is only two strokes off the lead at 5-over 76. Mario Dino of Mullen shot a first-round 74 to lead the Mustangs into the team lead and his teammate, Rhett Johnson, is tied for second at 76.
Jennings was 3-over on the front nine, then carded one birdie and three bogeys on the back nine.
Aspen’s Nic Penvy carded an eagle-3 on No. 9 at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison and finished at 2-under 69 to lead the Class 3A tournament.