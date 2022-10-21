“Every game is a playoff game from here on out,” the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer coach said earlier this week when assessing the task facing the Mavericks. “We talked about that a little bit as a group, and that’s just the reality right now. We need to win games. We’ve got two left for sure, but that is the reality. Every game is an elimination game.”
The Mavericks (8-6-1, 3-4-1 RMAC) are tied for seventh in the conference standings with Metro State, each with 10 points, one point behind Regis for the final spot. The last time CMU failed to make the conference tournament was 2011.
Hampered most of the season by injuries, CMU is as healthy as it’s been the past month entering its two home games, starting tonight against No. 16 Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers are one point out of first place in the conference standings behind CSU-Pueblo. On Sunday, the Mavericks face fifth-place Colorado Christian.
Ethan Anderson, last season’s RMAC defensive player of the year, has missed all but eight games because of injury, including the 1-3-1 start to the conference season. Fellow defender Raymond Jackson was also out during that time, so Fridal was mixing and matching to try to replace his back-line leaders.
“I think that’s the biggest challenge for us when we’re banged up and missing guys, it’s just how to rotate to stay fresh,” Fridal said. “It’s a ton of pressure on players to play two games in three days on a weekend and be at their best for 180 minutes. When we have depth and our full complement of players we were able to spread that load out a lot better and take some of that pressure off guys.”
Both Anderson and Jackson have played in the past three games, with CMU going 2-1 to climb back into playoff contention. Anderson scored one goal and had one assist in his second game back, and helped the Mavs record two shutouts.
Senior midfielder Colton Shafer, one of eight seniors who will be honored Sunday, said the team understands what’s on the line.
“It’s not about Senior Night or anything like that. It’s just about going as far as we can this year, and nothing really matter what happened before this year,” he said. “Winning one game at a time is what I’m thinking about most.”
The women’s team (7-7-1, 5-4 RMAC) is in sixth place in the standings, with a little bit of breathing room because eight teams make the conference playoffs — 13 conference schools have women’s soccer, 11 have men’s soccer, hence the difference in the playoff fields.
With three games remaining, the Mavericks could conceivably improve their seed, with a chance to catch Westminster for the No. 4 spot and a first-round home game. Westminster has 19 points, CMU 15, with teams receiving three points for a win, one for a tie.
Mesa faces Adams State (3-9-1, 2-6-1) and New Mexico Highlands (1-12, 1-8) this weekend, setting up a showdown with Westminster (8-4-2, 6-2-1) on Wednesday evening a Community Hospital Unity Field.
“I don’t think we’ve peaked yet, so that’s a good position to be in at the end of the season,” CMU coach Megan Remec said, “Right now that’s the goal, is to keep getting better so that we can extend the season as long as we can.”
Remec, who has only four upperclassmen on the roster, was happy to see the schedule flip this season, allowing the Mavs to wrap up the season at home.
“Last year we were on the road in three different states,” she said. “These are three really big games for us. At the end of the season, you need a lot of leadership and a lot of people to help push you through the hard moments.”