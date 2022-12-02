Delta’s Rylan Bynum gets ready to cover Eaton’s Zac Grable during last weekend’s Class 2A state title game in Pueblo. Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Delta’s Rylan Bynum gets ready to cover Eaton’s Zac Grable during last weekend’s Class 2A state title game in Pueblo. Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Dan Mohrmann
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Dan Mohrmann
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
Dan Mohrmann
Delta’s Rylan Bynum was disappointed with the 21-0 loss last weekend in the Class 2A state title game, but just being on the field is an accomplishment for the junior. When he was 4 years old, Bynum had to have open heart surgery and last year had a PICC line installed so doctors could more easily get to the veins around the heart. Normally having a PICC line prevents an athlete from playing contact sports, but Bynum overcame that setback.
For fans of the Delta High School football team in recent years, Bynum is a familiar name associated with big plays.
Between the 2017 and 2020 football seasons, it was Delta dual-threat quarterback and defensive back Nolan Bynum who helped the Panthers reach the state title game in 2019. These days, he’s a member of the Fort Lewis football program and he’s fought through multiple knee surgeries to remain on the field.
Now it’s younger brother Rylan Bynum tearing up the turf in Delta as a top defensive back and explosive receiver for the Panthers, who once again finished as runner-up in the Class 2A state title game. His brother’s knee surgeries have proved to be a lesson in perseverance for the younger Bynum.
At 4 years old, Bynum had open heart surgery to treat a condition that’s led to yearly check-ups. Last spring, he became ill and his fever spiked to 107 degrees, putting him in the hospital. Later, he needed a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line, a small, long tube inserted into the body that allows doctors access to the central veins around the heart. Often, this can sideline an athlete indefinitely from contact sports.
For Bynum, it was a setback to overcome.
“I knew my team needed me out there,” he said simply.
Delta coach Ben Johnson added that Bynum is a tough young man with a strong work ethic who was going to fight to make it onto the football field, no matter the severity of the setbacks.
“He had some tough breaks when he got sick last spring and lost part of his baseball season,” the coach said. “But he just keeps fighting back. He works hard and enjoys playing with this group of guys. You can see that right away.”
Bynum called his surgeries “minor” compared to what his brother has gone through and said he’s always been a three-sport athlete, playing with his friends since he was in elementary school. Being an athlete is part of who he is and his athleticism is brought on by hard work and dedication.
On the football field, this materialized into Bynum being one of the leaders in the secondary, flying around and disrupting opposing passing attacks. The junior had a team-high five interceptions across 12 games, including two during the Panthers’ quarterfinal playoff win over Alamosa.
On the offensive end, he found his strongest success with Ty Reed — the sophomore quarterback who missed several games in the middle of the season because of injury — under center. During a conference matchup against Bayfield in late October, Bynum pulled in two catches for a season-best 104 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on plays of 50 and 54 yards. His season totals were 10 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns, making him the Panthers’ second-best statistical receiver in all three categories behind only senior Gavin Brewer.
“We put in all that extra work starting at the end of May during the summer,” Bynum said. “Lifting and practicing until the season started definitely had a huge impact on our whole team. And getting reps and reps, over and over again, perfecting my route running. Ty and I made a connection every time we go out on that field.”
That connection was part of a potent, multi-dimensional offensive attack. Coupled with one of the premier defenses in the state, those aspects helped the Panthers to the top seed in the Class 2A playoffs and an undefeated record in the regular season.
Delta tore through the field to reach the championship game in Pueblo, where they fell 21-10 to Eaton, with the Reds securing their third consecutive state championship.
Although the Panthers will lose some seniors to graduation in key positions, there’s still a young core in place. That includes Bynum, who said the team will have championship aspirations in his final year.
“Of course, losing sucks,” Bynum said. “But we did accomplish more than just the championship. We built a great team and a lot of chemistry between each other and going undefeated in the regular season really boosted confidence. Everyone on the team is hungry for next year and we want (a championship) more than ever.”