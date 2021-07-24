When the Heer family moved to Grand Junction roughly five years ago, they adjusted to life in a new city by growing together through tennis.
Last year, three members of the family competed in the Western Slope Open. This time around, all five are hitting the courts at Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Theresa Heer played tennis in high school in Utah. After moving with her family to the Grand Valley, she determined that the sport would be one of the best ways that the Heers could put themselves out there.
“It’s a pretty big deal for our family because my mom, she played tennis in high school, and then, when we moved here, we were all like, ‘What sports should we do?’ and she was like, ‘You guys should try tennis,’” said Alaia, Theresa’s 11-year-old daughter who’s competing in her first Western Slope Open. “We’ve been doing that and it’s been pretty fun.”
“We all live tennis, pretty much,” added 16-year-old Jeremy, one of Theresa’s two twins along with Trevor.
Theresa’s oldest child, 19-year-old Jake, was open to focusing on tennis as a family activity from the start. He played with his mother last year in the mother/son bracket in what was, at the time, the culmination of his on-court progression.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It gives us all something to do together,” Jake said. “There have been times I’ll just go out with my family and just hit and have some fun.”
As of this summer, each member of the family, including Alaia — whose favorite element of tennis is “winning” — has grown in the game enough to play for titles.
One key to each family member’s improvement has been that the love for the sport hasn’t dimmed in non-family settings.
“We’ve been playing in some leagues,” Theresa said. “The kids play at school. I do the Elliott drills (for adult women). The kids play with school and they do the Elliott League, the summer league that Ron runs.”
Right now, though, each member of the family is honed in on winning the Western Slope Open, even if it means defeating other family members to do so.
“We all just come hang out at the courts, watch tennis, play and compete with each other,” Trevor said. “We’ll probably meet each other in some tournaments, so that should be fun.”
Theresa joked that she’s “a little worried” about the potential of Jeremy and Trevor facing off in the Australian 18/16 Mixed Doubles championship Wednesday. Trevor is playing with Grand Junction High School player Emma Thompson and Jeremy is playing with Bailee Rauen.
“It could be fun because he’s playing with one of my friends, and we’re really competitive, so it’ll be cool to see who comes out where,” Jeremy said.
Trevor lost 2-6, 6-2, 11-9 to Jack Fry in the first round of the Australian 18/16 Boys bracket Friday, the tournament’s first day, but winning the mixed doubles, especially against his twin brother, who won 6-1, 6-1 over Christian Tuttle in the first round but fell 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to Rowan Hall in the second round of the of the boys bracket, would make for a successful trade-off.
Theresa is playing in the mother/daughter bracket with Alaia and the mother/son bracket with Jake. On top of playing in the father/daughter bracket with her older brother, Jake, Alaia is also playing in the Girls French 14/12 Singles.
Jake lost to Brandon Keller in the first found of the Men’s Open Singles and is also playing in the Men’s Doubles Open and the Mixed Doubles Open.
“Just have some fun, especially in the family events,” Jake said. “Everybody’s really just trying to have some fun. Don’t get down on yourself. Just keep playing and have fun with it.”
The Heers aren’t the only family using this year’s Western Slope Open as a way to come closer together through tennis.
Pam Sewell, a 1986 Grand Junction graduate, was a prominent tennis player for the Tigers. She and her family live in Denver now, but she decided to bring her 13-year-old twins to their first Western Slope Open — and her first in decades.
“I played in the Western Slope Open all the time as a kid, up through college and maybe through law school,” Sewell said.
Her son, Gregory Waggoner, who is playing in the 14/12 Boys US Singles bracket starting today, is the more experienced of her kids on the court. He’s played in three tournaments, all on the Front Range. The Western Slope Open, however, will represent new challenges, partially thanks to the desert heat.
“I’m expecting it to be really hot,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot bigger than any of the tournaments I’ve done. Also, this is a non-sanctioned tournament, so it’s not for points.”
His sister, Amelia, who’s competing in the 14/12 Girls US Singles bracket, is more of a lacrosse and basketball player, but with her mother and brother competing on the other side of the Rocky Mountains, she figured that now was the best time to pick up a racket and “jump start” her tennis-playing days.
“My brother plays in tournaments, so I go to his, but I played JTT (Junior Team Tennis) for two years,” Amelia said. “This is my first tournament, though.”
She won 6-0, 6-1 over Tyler Rich in her first Western Slope Open match.
In other results, Matt Silzell, John Miller, Colby O’Day, Corban St. Peter, Evan Severs, Hall, Benni St. Peter and Evan Gear advanced to today’s quarterfinals in the Australian 18/16 Boys Singles bracket. On the girls side, Addison Hill, Bella Rodriguez and Breckyn Dunn advanced to today’s semifinals, with the other first-round match between Mia Boughton and Sydney Maurer taking place this morning.
In Men’s Open Singles, Steven Howe, Moises Cure and Tyler Landen advanced to today’s semifinals. The result of the fourth quarterfinal Friday evening between Alain Delabastid and Hunter Hootman was not available.