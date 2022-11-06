Starting quarterback, center, right guard and tight end all injured. Rotating backup quarterbacks, who were sacked six times in the first half.
Give up 24 straight points in the first half to fall into a 21-point hole.
“We had to find a way,” Colorado Mesa football coach Miles Kochevar said Saturday after the Mavericks rallied for a 38-37 overtime victory at Chadron State. “It was crazy with the energy and the highs and lows you go through and then to finally have one that goes our way at the end. Hopefully that’s a big turning point for us here.”
That big turning point came when the Mavericks (3-6, 2-6 RMAC) allowed only seven points in the second half, allowing the offense, led by Gavin Herberg’s three touchdown passes, to put up 28 points to force overtime.
Karst Hunter missed the game with a right shoulder injury. Kochevar said his quarterback tried to practice but wasn’t able to throw the ball, and was held out as a precaution. His status for the season finale won’t be made until later next week.
Kia’i Keone started, and rotated every couple of series with Herberg until the redshirt sophomore took control in the third quarter.
“The plan was to play both until one guy kind of got hot, and that’s what happened,” Kochevar said.
The first half was rough, with the Eagles (3-7, 3-5) putting all kinds of pressure on whichever quarterback was in the game, and the offense couldn’t get anything established. With starting center Caelan Keenan getting hurt Friday and right tackle Caleb Rodriguez hurt mid-week, it was a scramble to put together the line and get them all on the same page.
At halftime, the coaches hit reset.
“We just challenged to coaches, let’s find what we can do and do it,” Kochevar said. “Don’t make him have to sit back there and go through his reads. Let’s make sure we get the ball out quick, find out what we can do.”
Once the offensive line got things straightened out, Herberg, who started the season as Hunter’s backup but moved to defensive back, returned to his QB roots and started slinging.
“To be able to come in and shake off some mis-hits, there’s not any doubt Gavin’s gonna do that,” Kochevar said. “If he does make a mistake, he’s gonna come back firing the next time.”
After Keone hit Keenan Brown for a 46-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 24-10, Herberg rotated in. He took the Mavs on a six-play, 70-yard drive, with Jacob Whitmer capping it with a 47-yard touchdown catch, and it was a 7-point game, 24-17.
Chadron responded with a touchdown late in the third quarter to go back up by 14, only for the Mavericks to match that with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. On third and 10, Herberg got pressured, but threw the ball deep to Brown just before he was hit, and Brown took it in for a 36-yard touchdown, cutting it to 31-24. Brown caught 10 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
With 2:36 to play and down seven points, things looked bleak when the Eagles pinned the Mavs at their own 2.
Herberg again was pressured in the end zone on first down, but got the ball off before being hit. On the other end, Brown gathered it in for 48 yards to midfield.
“Once we were able to get off the field and give our offense some opportunities, that opened it up to get a little bit of a rhythm going,” Kochevar said.
Whitmer caught a 29-yard pass but Myles Newble was thrown for a 10-yard loss. The Eagles were flagged for unnecessary roughness when Joey Gell bulldogged Newble to the ground.
On third-and-goal from the 5, Whitmer drew a pass interference call in the end zone, putting the ball at the 2. On fourth-and-goal, Herberg found a seam and ran it in with 22 seconds left. After a Chadron timeout, Lucas Ruiz Diaz kicked the extra point to send the game to overtime.
On the Mavs’ third play of overtime, Herberg found Whitmer in the right corner of the end zone to put CMU up for the first time since kicking a first-quarter field goal, 38-31. Whitmer finished with six catches for 120 yards and two TDs.
Then things got weird. Chadron moved the ball to the 2, and Jalen Starks was stopped at the 1. There was a scramble for the ball, with CMU insisting it had recovered, but after a discussion, the officials ruled Starks was down. He then leaped over the line to score. A late flag flew, and Bryce Stevenson was called for making contact with an official and was ejected.
That moved the ball to the 1 for the point-after, and Chadron decided to go for the win. The Eagles handed the ball to Starks, who was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage, finally giving the Mavericks the win in a close game.
“We struggled with the big back (Starks) and they found a way at the end, knew what (the Eagles) were going to do and kind of bowed up a little bit and found a way to get a stop,” Kochevar said. “It was a big team win and one we desperately needed.”